Two playoff hopefuls meet in Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season when the Los Angeles Chargers visit Arrowhead Stadium to face the Kansas City Chiefs. The Chargers are coming off a massive Week 14 win in overtime over the Philadelphia Eagles, while the Chiefs have lost two in a row and are on the cusp of being eliminated from postseason contention. Kansas City has struggled in tight games but is still 5-2 at home this season and will want some revenge after losing the opening game of the season to Los Angeles when the sides met in Brazil.

The Chiefs are averaging 24.2 points per game, and the Chargers are only slightly below them at 23.0 points per game, so we should see a tight game which features some touchdowns. Which players will find paydirt in this critical AFC West clash? We go over our top anytime touchdown scorer picks for Chargers vs. Chiefs with odds from DraftKings Sportsbook.

Top Chargers vs. Chiefs anytime touchdown scorer props:

Omarion Hampton (+155)

The Chargers saw their rookie running back return in Week 14 and deliver a strong game with 67 scrimmage yards and a receiving touchdown. Hampton should get more work in his second game back from injured reserve, and even with the presence of Kimani Vidal, he should find the end zone in back-to-back games.

Isiah Pacheco (+400)

Yes, the Chiefs continue to rely on Kareem Hunt in short-yardage situations and the red zone. Pacheco has not been given a heavy workload since returning from an injury, and that's definitely concerning. However, the Chiefs don't have many options when it comes to pulling out all the stops and trying to save their season. Pacheco getting more work is one of the few things Kansas City can try to tweak. I see the running back getting 15-20 touches here as the Chiefs try to establish the run, and that gives Pacheco a good chance to find paydirt.