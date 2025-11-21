The Indianapolis Colts look to add another signature win to their resume when they head to Arrowhead Stadium in Week 12 of the 2025 NFL season to battle the Kansas City Chiefs. The Colts are in contention for the top seed in the AFC, while the Chiefs are fighting for their playoff lives at 5-5. Indy has the top scoring offense in the league while Kansas City isn't far behind at ninth, so there should be plenty of points and touchdowns in this game.

We'll go over our favorite anytime touchdown scorer bets for Colts vs. Chiefs with odds from DraftKings Sportsbook. For a full game forecast for Colts vs. Chiefs and NFL player prop recommendations, check out the SportsLine Projection Model.

Top Colts vs. Chiefs anytime touchdown scorer props:

Tyler Warren (+185)

The rookie tight end had a nice four-game stretch with a touchdown in each contest, but has not found the end zone in any of the last three contests. He is coming off a 10-target showing in Berlin, which is his highest mark of the season. The Colts will continue to integrate Warren into the offense and coming off a bye, he's likely to be featured more. Warren has a rushing score as well, so the Colts aren't afraid to use him in creative ways. Even with Jonathan Taylor being a force near the goal line, I like Warren at this number.

Patrick Mahomes (+295)

Kansas City has no real running game to speak of, as the Chiefs use a combination of players to rack up rushing yards. Mahomes has four rushing touchdowns this season and is third on the team in rushing yards, but only by 65. The Colts are likely going to look to bottle up Kansas City's receivers, which could mean more lanes for Mahomes to run. He's always a threat to keep the ball and find paydirt in goal-to-go situations, and this is great value at +295.