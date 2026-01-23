A trip to the Super Bowl is on the line when the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks meet for the third and final time this season, this time in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday, Jan. 25. The home team has won each of the first two matchups in epic fashion, with Los Angeles winning 21-19 in Week 11 thanks to a four-interception day by its defense. Seattle then won 38-37 in overtime in Week 16 after a ferocious comeback and three successful 2-point conversions, including in overtime. The Seahawks are a perfect 3-0 in NFC title games, all of which have come in Seattle, but the Rams' defense has dominated against Sam Darnold, including in the postseason last year when he was a member of the Minnesota Vikings.

Both teams enter the weekend feeling very good as the Rams won a 20-17 overtime thriller in Chicago over the Bears on Sunday thanks to a timely interception by Cobie Durant setting up a Matthew Stafford drive that resulted in the game-winning field goal. The Seahawks hosted and dominated the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday, winning 41-6 with all three phases playing a major role in the victory.

Points were hardly at a premium the last time these teams faced off, and the Rams were first in scoring offense while the Seahawks were third this season. Both defenses are great as well, however, with Seattle first in scoring defense and Los Angeles 10th. So who are the best bets to find the end zone this weekend with a Super Bowl berth on the line? We've picked two anytime touchdown scorers for this Rams vs. Seahawks NFC Championship Game matchup, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. For more NFL betting tips for the postseason, including prop bets and anytime touchdown scorers, check out our NFL betting guide. Visit the SportsLine Projection Model's game forecast for Rams vs. Seahawks.

Top Rams vs. Seahawks anytime touchdown scorer props:

Puka Nacua anytime TD

New users DraftKings users can get $300 in bonus bets if their first bet wins. Use this offer to bet on NFL player props like Puka Nacua anytime TD scorer:

This is good value for Nacua, who had his best overall season to date in Year 3 of his career, especially in the touchdowns department. After tallying 10 total touchdowns in his first two seasons, Nacua had 11 in 2025. He scored twice in the Rams' opening-round win over the Carolina Panthers before having a more quiet game last week against Chicago, but he had 225 yards and two touchdowns against the Seahawks in Week 16. That was with Davante Adams, the NFL's receiving touchdowns leader, out, but Nacua is the straw that stirs the drink for Los Angeles' offense. He clearly presented problems for Seattle's top-ranked defense in the previous matchup, which is noteworthy as the Seahawks were especially keyed in on him with Adams out. Nacua has 28 targets in the first two rounds and is likely in store for a major workload on Sunday.

AJ Barner anytime TD scorer

Bet on AJ Barner to score at DraftKings:

There are a few angles you could go with the Seahawks here. With Zach Charbonnet out with a torn ACL, Kenneth Walker III is the clear RB1, and his ATD odds sure reflect that at -175. Jaxon Smith-Njigba had 10 receiving touchdowns this year, with one coming against the Rams in overtime in Week 16. He's -105 to score here. And there's also Cooper Kupp, the former Ram, at +265, though he has just two touchdowns in his first year in Seattle. We'll instead target the tight end Barner, who has quietly put up very good receiving numbers in his second NFL season, catching 52 passes for 512 yards and six touchdowns. He was a threat against the Rams in two matchups this year with 10 catches for 70 yards in the first matchup and four receptions for 49 yards and a score in the second game. L.A. has given up eight touchdowns to opposing tight ends this year, and Barner had the second-most receiving touchdowns on the Seahawks this season.