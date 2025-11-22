Two of the top teams in the NFC face off on Sunday Night Football this week when the 8-2 Los Angeles Rams host the 6-4 Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Each team leads its respective division, though the Rams are playing better ball right now having won five in a row, including a huge divisional bout with the Seattle Seahawks last week. Tampa is on track to win the South for the fifth year in a row, but it has dropped consecutive contests entering Week 12.

These offenses feature plenty of intriguing names in this potential playoff preview, and we've picked one anytime touchdown scorer for each team for this battle of NFC division leaders. Before you place any bets of your own, be sure to check out our NFL betting guide. For these anytime touchdown scorer props, we're using FanDuel Sportsbook odds. Here's the SportsLine Projection Model's game forecast Buccaneers-Rams, which includes a wide variety of player props.

Top Buccaneers vs. Rams anytime touchdown scorer props:

Cade Otton (+240)

If you watch a Tampa Bay game -- including this Sunday -- you will probably hear the announcers mention that the Bucs are the only team in the league right now that doesn't have a touchdown from a tight end. That's a pretty wild stat considering we've reached Week 12, plus the Buccaneers have a capable receiving tight end in Otton, who has 37 catches for 381 yards this season after setting a career high with 600 yards last year. The Rams have allowed five touchdowns to tight ends this season, including three over the last three weeks and a rushing score earlier this year. L.A. also allows more than 50 yards per game to opposing tight ends. This is a solid matchup for Otton and the Bucs against a defense that doesn't have many holes right now.

Puka Nacua (-115)

Davante Adams has been the Rams' top option when it comes to touchdown receptions, as the veteran has 10 on the year with his new club, but Nacua is still the X-factor for this offense who makes things tick. Nacua strangely hasn't been a touchdown machine despite his high receptions and yards totals through his first two-plus seasons (15 total touchdowns), but he has found the end zone quite a bit of late, with two in his last three games and four in his last six. In a key battle like this against an aggressive Bucs defense, the Rams should be looking to get the ball in Nacua's hands early and often, and we all know how tough he is to bring down.