Week 10's installment of Sunday Night Football has Aaron Rodgers and the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-3) visiting Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers (6-3) at SoFi Stadium. Pittsburgh managed to knock off one of the league's hottest teams, the Indianapolis Colts, in Week 10. Los Angeles has won two straight, but lost cornerstone offensive lineman Joe Alt to a season-ending injury. Which players represent the best anytime touchdown scorer props for this Sunday Night Football clash?

We've identified two anytime TD picks for Sunday Night Football at DraftKings Sportsbook. If you'd like a full game forecast for Steelers vs. Chargers and more NFL player prop recommendations, head to SportsLine.

Top Steelers vs. Chargers anytime touchdown scorer props:

Jaylen Warren (+125)

Despite serving as Pittsburgh's lead back, Warren didn't record a rushing touchdown until last week, when he grabbed two against the Colts. He also caught a pass for a score all the way back in Week 1, Pittsburgh's barnburner win over the Jets. Perhaps last week's outing has reminded offensive coordinator Arthur Smith that his running back is in fact allowed to run the ball into the end zone -- and jokes aside, the Colts game could also be the start of some positive regression, as you'd expect a lead running back to get more touchdowns than what Warren's produced thus far.

Quentin Johnston (+195)

Sometimes you're a bust until you're simply... not. That's been the case with Johnston, who's had a serious breakout year after failing to meet expectations as a pro beforehand. He leads the Chargers in touchdowns, yet he has just the fifth-shortest odds of any L.A. player on DraftKings' anytime TD odds board for this game. Pair that with the Steelers giving up the most receiving yards per game out of any team in the NFL, and this is becomes an extremely appealing prop.