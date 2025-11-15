The Baltimore Ravens look to continue their march back into the postseason race when they visit the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. Now 4-5, Baltimore still has a good chance to win what's been a stagnant and muddle AFC North. At 2-7, the Cleveland is all but out of the race, with the team now needing to determine the path forward at quarterback and whether Kevin Stefanski is still the right coach to lead the team. However, the Browns' excellent defense is still quite capable of making life difficult for the Ravens. Which players make for the best anytime touchdown scorer picks for Browns vs. Ravens? We've identified two standout plays.

We'll go over which players we think have the best shot at hitting pay dirt in Baltimore vs. Cleveland, with odds from FanDuel Sportsbook. For a full game forecast for Ravens vs. Browns and more NFL player prop recommendations, be sure to take a look at the SportsLine Projection Model.

Top Ravens vs. Browns anytime touchdown scorer props:

Quinshon Judkins (+100)

One of the few bright spots of Cleveland's season on offense, the rookie Judkins has proven he can be an impact lead running back in the NFL. Given the Browns' woes in the passing game and quarterback Dillon Gabriel's ineffectiveness, it makes sense to back a running back in in the anytime touchdown scorer market -- there's a reason Judkins' odds are so low. Both of Cleveland's touchdowns in last week's loss to the Jets came from pass-catchers, but we'll play the percentages here.

Mark Andrews (+185)

The veteran tight has caught three touchdowns over the last three games. Andrews' connection with Lamar Jackson looks as strong as ever, making him a natural selection to grab one in the painted grass once again. Cleveland's defense remains elite, but Jackson and Andrews are too good together, and the latter looks like he's getting hot.