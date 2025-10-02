The Minnesota Vikings traveled across the pond that is the Atlantic Ocean last week and fell 24-21 to the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Vikings are still in Europe, however, moving from Ireland to London for a date with the Cleveland Browns. It's likely we see Carson Wentz start in place of the injured J.J. McCarthy once again this week for Minnesota, and we know we'll see a new quarterback for Cleveland with third-round pick Dillon Gabriel taking over for Joe Flacco after a 1-3 start for the Browns. With Gabriel set to make his first NFL start, we've got a few intriguing anytime touchdown scorer bets we're highlighting this week.

Top Vikings vs. Browns anytime touchdown scorer props:

Quinshon Judkins (+155)

The Vikings just allowed Kenneth Gainwell to rush for over 90 yards and find the end zone twice. Judkins has also scored twice on the ground since making his NFL debut in Week 2, and he has 49 carries while averaging 4.8 yards per rush. He'll have plenty of opportunities to run the rock, especially with a rookie in Gabriel making his first career start. Kevin Stefanski likes to run the football regardless but he will absolutely be looking to take pressure off his rookie quarterback this week, which means plenty of opportunities for Judkins, especially in the red zone.

Vikings defense/special teams (+500)

You know how we just mentioned Gabriel is making his first NFL start? Well, that works into this play here.

The Vikings have had a great defense in recent years under defensive coordinator Brian Flores, and that unit had not one, but two defensive touchdowns against Jake Browning and the Bengals two weeks ago. Flores' defense are aggressive, and you can expect him to turn up the heat on Gabriel in his first career start. That should provide plenty of opportunities for Minnesota's secondary to attack the football, and all it takes is one jumped route for this one to cash.