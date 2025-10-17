The Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs are both coming off big wins in Week 6 ahead of their Week 7 clash in Kansas City. The Raiders snapped a four-game losing streak in a 20-10 win over the Titans, while the Chiefs made a statement by defeating the Lions 30-17. Kansas City is getting a key weapon back with Rashee Rice returning from a suspension. Should he be in your anytime touchdown bets for Week 7?

We'll go over our favorite picks to find paydirt in Raiders vs. Chiefs, with odds courtesy of DraftKings. If you want a full game forecast for Raiders vs. Chiefs and prop pick recommendations, be sure to check out the SportsLine Projection Model.

Top Raiders vs. Chiefs anytime touchdown scorer props:

Rashee Rice (+130)

Ashton Jeanty (+105)

When you start posting hype videos about yourself returning from a suspension, there's no other way to go. Rice is expecting to have a big game in a favorable matchup at home. The Chiefs are starting to get their groove back and they'll have a full complement of weapons available to them now. This offense will look different and potentially more explosive, with Rice being a big part of that. I expect the Chiefs to call his number many times, especially near the endzone. He's a strong bet to hit paydirt.

The Raiders are no offensive juggernaut but Jeanty has started to figure things out. The running back has four touchdowns over the last three weeks, with three of those coming on the ground. The Chiefs have one of the better pass defenses in the league but are much more vulnerable against the run. Jeanty should get the nod in goal-to-go situations for Las Vegas.