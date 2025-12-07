The Kansas City Chiefs are in desperation mode, but the Houston Texans have their own playoff aspirations when they visit Arrowhead Stadium for Sunday Night Football in NFL Week 14. The Chiefs (6-6) hope Patrick Mahomes finds some prime-time magic against the Texans (7-5), who have won four in a row. Mahomes will be counting on playmakers like Rashee Rice and Travis Kelce to boost K.C.'s playoff hopes, but Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud and Co. won't lay down for the perennial title contenders.

Both defenses have been stout, but the teams will need to score some points as they fight for their playoff lives. So who are the best bets to score touchdowns here? For this critical AFC meeting, we've highlighted two anytime touchdown scorer props we think can cash on Sunday. All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. For more NFL betting tips and advice, including anytime touchdown scorer props, check out our NFL betting guide. For more analysis, prop picks and expert best bets, take a look at the Texans-Chiefs game forecast from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Top Texans vs. Chiefs anytime touchdown scorer props:

Texans RB Woody Marks (+160)



Chiefs WR Rashee Rice (+115)



Woody Marks (+160)

The rookie fourth-rounder has rushed for at least 60 yards five times this season, including three of the past four games. He has scored four times, all in the past nine games, and Marks has 18 receptions this season but only three over the past three outings. He should get more looks in the short passing game against a tough Chiefs defense, giving him more chances to hit paydirt.

Rashee Rice (+115)

Rice hasn't missed a beat since returning from a six-game suspension, averaging 10 targets per game and posting 42 receptions for 486 yards over his past six outings. He has scored five touchdowns, including two in the Thanksgiving loss to Dallas, and has 15 in 26 career games. Mahomes will continue to lean on the reliable wideout as he tries to will the Chiefs back into the postseason.