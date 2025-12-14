The Indianapolis Colts and Seattle Seahawks meet in Week 15 of the 2025 season in a matchup featuring two of the top scoring offenses in the league on paper, but the Seahawks come into this game intact on the injury front while the Colts are down Daniel Jones and rookie Riley Leonard is dealing with a knee issue. Indianapolis has signed Phillip Rivers to its practice squad, but will he actually play in Week 15? And how will the Colts offense keep up with Seattle, who has the league's second-best scoring offense and the second-best scoring defense?

Top Colts vs. Seahawks anytime touchdown scorer props:

Jonathan Taylor (-125)

This is the best price bettors will get on Taylor this season, who is regularly -200 or shorter to find the end zone. The running back has only missed scoring a touchdown in five games, and he's going to see even more carries than usual with Indianapolis potentially starting a 44-year-old quarterback under center. Taylor is a candidate to hit paydirt from any part of the field, and at this price, he's worth taking a shot on.

Rashid Shaheed (+270)

The Seahawks acquired Shaheed at the trade deadline and have given him plenty of opportunities to make an impact. He scored a return touchdown in Week 14 against the Falcons and is always a threat offensively on deep passes. The Colts might focus on slowing down Jaxon Smith-Njigba, which opens up chances for Shaheed to beat Indianapolis deep. He's a solid play for Week 15.