The NFL playoffs get underway on Saturday when the Carolina Panthers host the Los Angeles Rams for the first game of Wild Card Weekend. Los Angeles suffered a surprising 31-28 defeat to Carolina at the end of November, with MVP candidate Matthew Stafford having easily his worst outing of the season. Rams coach Sean McVay will not want to lose twice at Bank of America Stadium, especially with the Panthers making the playoffs despite their 8-9 record.

With Los Angeles looking for revenge and Carolina eager to show it belongs in the playoffs, which players make for the best anytime touchdown scorer picks for Rams vs. Panthers? We've identified one strong play from each team at DraftKings Sportsbook. If you want more NFL betting tips for the playoffs, including prop bets, be sure to check out our NFL betting guide. Check out the SportsLine Projection Model's game forecast for Rams vs. Panthers.

Top Rams vs. Panthers anytime touchdown scorer props:

Rico Dowdle anytime TD

Bet on Dowdle to score at DraftKings:

It certainly says something that the Carolina player with the shortest odds is still at plus money -- the Rams are double-digit favorites for a reason. That's fine for our purposes, as Dowdle has had a good season and you have to imagine the Rams are scheming up ways to make sure the inconsistent Bryce Young has a bad game. Tetairoa McMillan is a true threat to score, but Dowdle feels like the bread and butter of what the Panthers will do on Saturday.

Colby Parkinson anytime TD

Back Parkinson to find the end zone at DraftKings:

Parkinson has come on strong in recent months, scoring eight touchdowns since Week 10. McVay and Matthew Stafford clearly love utilizing him as a scorer. Yes, Puka Nacua plays for this team, and Davante Adams will be back in uniform. But there should be plenty of touchdowns to go around in this one, with the SportsLine model projecting 30 points for the Rams. Getting Parkinson at this number is extremely appealing, and it wouldn't be surprising at all to see him score yet again in Charlotte.