The Denver Broncos can clinch the AFC's top seed Sunday when they host the Los Angeles Chargers in an AFC West rivalry matchup in NFL Week 18. The Chargers (11-5) are only playing for seeding at this point and will sit quarterback Justin Herbert, who had surgery on his non-throwing hand several weeks ago. The Broncos (13-3) will be going all out, which is why they are favored by 12.5 points in the Chargers vs. Broncos odds at DraftKings. Trey Lance will be playing behind a depleted offensive line against a Denver defense that leads the NFL in sacks. The Chargers' defense has been strong, as well, but Bo Nix has been a big part of the Broncos' surge to the top of the AFC.

The defenses might not give up a lot in this game, but the SportsLine model does have Broncos vs. Chargers going Over the 37.5-point total, so it shouldn't only be a kicking display. Which players will find the end zone to make them the best anytime touchdown scorer picks for Week 18's Chargers vs. Broncos showdown?

We've identified two strong plays, one player from each side, to score in Broncos vs. Chargers, with odds from DraftKings Sportsbook. Check out our NFL betting guide for more tips and advice on placing NFL bets like anytime touchdown scorer props. You also have to check out the SportsLine Projection Model's game forecast for Chargers vs. Broncos for more analysis, including prop recommendations and expert picks.

Top Chargers vs. Broncos anytime touchdown scorer props:

RJ Harvey (-180)

Trey Lance (+425)

RJ Harvey anytime TD

J.K. Dobbins rushed for 83 yards and a touchdown on just 11 carries in Denver's loss to the Chargers in Week 3, but he's out with an injury. Harvey is just as capable. He has touchdowns in five straight games and has scored 12 times this season. Harvey has 197 total yards over the past two games, including 104 receiving. The rookie has become a key piece of the offense, and with the Chargers resting a lot of starters on defense, the Broncos will lean on Harvey in this game.

Trey Lance anytime TD

The fourth-year quarterback tends to run when he gets in trouble or has to make a play, evidenced by his 19 rushing first downs in 15 career appearances. He'll be in a lot of trouble against the Broncos, who have an NFL-best 64 sacks, including five of Justin Herbert in L.A.'s Week 3 victory. There aren't many quality options on the Chargers side in this one, but if he can get them close to the end zone, look for Lance to make a dash for the goal line. It's worth a small bet for a good payout.