The New England Patriots visit the Denver Broncos with a Super Bowl berth on the line on Sunday in the AFC Championship Game. Offense could be at a premium, with both teams featuring excellent defenses and Broncos quarterback Bo Nix done for the season after suffering an ankle injury. Backup Jarrett Stidham will start in Nix's stead. Second-year New England quarterback Drake Maye will face one of the most difficult tests of his young career in the Denver defense.

With touchdowns potentially hard to come by, which players should bettors look to for anytime touchdown scorer props when they tune in to the AFC Championship game on CBS and Paramount+?

With touchdowns potentially hard to come by, which players should bettors look to for anytime touchdown scorer props when they tune in to the AFC Championship game on CBS and Paramount+?

We've identified two strong Broncos vs. Patriots anytime TD picks at DraftKings Sportsbook, with one player from each team in our selections.

Broncos vs. Patriots anytime touchdown scorer picks:

RJ Harvey anytime TD

J.K. Dobbins may return for this game and he could eat into Harvey's playing time, but it's hard to see Sean Payton immediately giving Dobbins a heavy workload in his first game back. Stidham being under center also puts more pressure on Denver's ground game to produce. Harvey has proven he can score both as a runner and as a receiver, and with Stidham unlikely to uncork a ton of deep passes, Harvey could get plenty of targets.

Hunter Henry anytime TD scorer

Drake Maye has had a phenomenal season and as shown he can attack downfield, but this will be an extremely difficult defense for him to navigate. Stefon Diggs is going to see a whole lot of Patrick Surtain II, for starters. Maye, an MVP candidate, is far from a career backup like Stidham under center. But it's not hard to imagine New England playing things more conservatively, and Henry has proven to be a favored target for Maye. This feels like a game with plenty of field goals, but Henry should get looks in the red zone.