A playoff rematch from a year ago has a very different feel this week when the Washington Commanders host the Detroit Lions. Washington knocked off the No. 1-seeded Lions in the Divisional Round last year thanks to then-rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels. Unfortunately, Daniels dislocated his left elbow late in a blowout loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday Night Football and won't be playing this week. The Commanders are 3-6 to begin 2025 and now turn to Marcus Mariota at quarterback.

The 5-3 Lions are also licking their wounds as they just lost to the Minnesota Vikings in an NFC North tilt. Detroit jumped out to an early lead but couldn't get the run game going while penalties killed many drives offensively and extended drives defensively. Jared Goff had 284 yards and two touchdowns, but the Vikings made him very uncomfortable with their blitz packages.

Even with Daniels out, there's plenty of star power on both sides, and that means there are a lot of anytime touchdown scorer props available for this matchup. Before you place any wagers of your own, take a look at our NFL betting guide.

We'll be using DraftKings Sportsbook odds for anytime touchdown scorer props for Lions vs. Commanders. Here's the SportsLine Projection Model's game forecast Lions-Commanders, which includes a wide variety of player props.

Top Lions vs. Commanders anytime touchdown scorer props:

Sam LaPorta (+155)

The final score of 27-24 makes the Lions' loss to the Vikings look closer than it felt, as Minnesota set the tone on both sides. The Lions' vaunted offense couldn't contain the blitzes Minnesota threw their way, confounding Goff and the offensive line. One bright spot was LaPorta, who had six catches for 97 yards and a touchdown. What was interesting, though, was LaPorta caught three passes for 67 yards on Detroit's opening drive and then just three for 30 the rest of the way. The Lions have a lot of mouths to feed, sure, but it was strange to see them not looking LaPorta's way on some quick passes against the Vikings' blitzes. The NFL is a copycat league, so the Commanders will likely be employing some blitzes of their own this week. Goff needs to look LaPorta's way, then, and it's worth noting the young tight end has three touchdowns over his last four games.

Chris Rodriguez Jr. (+500)

It's clear the Commanders want this to be rookie Jacory "Bill" Croskey-Merritt's backfield, but he has four games in a row with 3.6 or fewer yards per carry. With Austin Ekeler out, the rookie is the clear lead back, but it's hard to avoid what Rodriguez has done in limited action. In the three games in which Rodriguez has had 7+ carries, he has 30 carries for 163 yards and a touchdown. Rodriguez was a rare bright spot in Sunday's loss to Seattle, running the ball 12 times for 65 yards and a score. Game script may mean the Commanders abandon the run at some point, but Rodriguez looks like someone who deserves more touches right now, and at +500, it's a solid dart throw compared to some of the other Washington names available here.