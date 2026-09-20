Last week was a fantastic return for the NFL regular season, particularly on Sunday, where we saw a ton of touchdowns scored across a number of exciting matchups. What does Week 2 have in store? There are countless NFL betting opportunities available on Sunday, Sept. 20, with 13 games across the two early slates before Sunday Night Football. NFL prop betting is always a very exciting bet type, and anytime touchdown bets are arguably the most popular prop bets you can make at the best betting apps.

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With 13 NFL games across the 1 p.m. ET and late afternoon slates, there are a lot of anytime touchdown scorer bets available at different sports betting sites. We've selected six of our favorite anytime TD bets for Sunday's day games, including an exciting rookie and a former 2,000-yard rusher. Odds for these prop bets are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. For even more NFL betting analysis, make sure to see what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say, as well as SportsLine's experts.

NFL Week 2 anytime touchdown scorer props:

Saquon Barkley anytime TD (-110)

Barkley had a nice 2026 debut against Washington last week, rushing for 83 yards on 15 carries for a 5.53 yards per carry average. The veteran running back did not find the end zone in that matchup, however, as the Eagles' scoring came on the arm of quarterback Jalen Hurts, who tossed three touchdown passes. Barkley has 24 touchdowns in his now two-plus seasons in Philly, and he's still a major focal point of this offense. He gets a good matchup on Sunday against a Titans team that gave up 21 rushing touchdowns last season and two in a Week 1 loss to the Jets. There's still good juice here with Barkley and after being held out of the end zone in Week 1, it may be a priority for new offensive coordinator Sean Mannion to get his prized running back a touchdown.

Chris Olave anytime TD (+170)

If there was any doubt who Tyler Shough's top target will be this season, Week 1 put it to rest. Olave was a major part of New Orleans' offensive attack, bringing down 10 of his 13 targets for a whopping 182 yards -- the most of any receiver in Week 1. All that was missing was a trip to the end zone, as Shough instead found Devaughn Vele and his two tight ends. But it's clear Shough wants to get the ball into Olave's hands and with a trip to Baltimore on tap for Sunday, there's a good chance the Saints are throwing it quite a bit in Week 2. Shough passed 56 times in the Week 1 overtime loss as New Orleans played catch-up after a rocky first half. This is a situation where game script plus target share provides a good situation for Olave, especially at these odds.

Aaron Jones anytime TD (-145)

The odds aren't the best, sure, but this is now Jones' backfield after Jordan Mason had surgery on his thumb. Jones rushed for 40 yards on 12 carries last week against Green Bay, but he did find the end zone. With Mason out, Jones' red zone usage should only go up. The Bears just gave up 37 points and 125 rushing yards to Carolina last week, and Chuba Hubbard had two touchdowns. The Vikings will have backup Carson Wentz under center with Kyler Murray recovering from a concussion, so they should lean on Jones here to slow the game down. The veteran back has a good chance to put in a workhorse game and find paydirt.

Jaylen Waddle anytime TD (+190)

Week 1 was a disaster for the Waddle Era in Denver. The prized offseason addition had one catch for all of 2 yards. But the Broncos' offense was held to 10 points as Bo Nix had no answers for Kansas City's defense. Jacksonville isn't an easy test, by any means, but the Jags' defense isn't the same caliber as the Chiefs'. Jacksonville allowed just 10 points in Week 1, but that was against a Cleveland team that has no direction at this point. The Jaguars had the NFL's best run defense in 2025, but they were susceptible through the air, allowing 25 passing touchdowns. Denver has nowhere to go but up, and the team didn't give up a first-round pick to Miami for Waddle to be a decoy. Look for the Broncos to get him more involved in Week 2.

Jadarian Price anytime TD (+145)

The Seahawks had to rally behind Drew Lock when Sam Darnold went down early in the first quarter last week, and Lock played mistake-free ball to help Seattle beat New England 13-10. It was a strange game for the Seahawks' offense with Lock playing a lot, and rather than leaning on the run game, the team passed quite a bit due to playing from behind as well as a number of procedural penalties that kept the team behind the sticks. That's notable because Price, the team's rookie first-round pick, had just 10 carries and two receptions in his NFL debut. But he rushed for 5.2 yards per carry to George Holani's 3.6. It's clear Price is the best and most explosive back the Hawks have. The Cardinals are coming off an impressive win over the L.A. Chargers last week, but they did give up a rushing score and were tied for 30th in the NFL last year with 33 rushing scores allowed. This is a good opportunity for the Seahawks to get their rookie in the end zone, especially with a longer week after playing last Wednesday.

Terry McLaurin anytime TD (+200)

The Commanders fell 24-22 to the Eagles in what was a strange Week 1 game. Jayden Daniels barely completed 50% of his passes, but Washington stormed back late and was a 2-point try away from forcing overtime. Daniels leaned on Stefon Diggs and rookie Antonio Williams in the passing game with those two catching eight balls for 119 yards and two scores, while McLaurin was held to two catches for 14 yards on four targets. That was against an elite Philadelphia secondary that likely game planned around taking McLaurin away. The Commanders won't face that same level of resistance this week against a Dallas team that gave up more than 30 points a game last year and 35 passing touchdowns. Dallas lost 28-20 to New York and gave up three passing touchdowns. McLaurin has had a lot of success against Dallas in his career with five touchdowns in 12 games, tied for the most against any one opponent. This game may be high scoring, and McLaurin is too good to put up weak numbers against this caliber of defense.

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