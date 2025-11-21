Two NFC North rivals that made the postseason last season square off for the first of two meetings when the Green Bay Packers host the Minnesota Vikings in Week 12 action. The Packers are 6-3-1 and are second in the division entering the weekend, while the Vikings are in last place at 4-6 and appear unlikely to make it back to the postseason this year. Green Bay, meanwhile, is in a tight race for the NFC North crown with the 7-3 Bears and 6-4 Lions.

There are question marks with both offenses right now, but both units still possess intriguing firepower and names when it comes to anytime touchdown scorer props. We've targeted one player on each team for ATDs in this Vikings vs. Packers matchup. For these anytime touchdown scorer props, we're using FanDuel Sportsbook odds.

Top Vikings vs. Packers anytime touchdown scorer props:

T.J. Hockenson (+460)

The Vikings have a great 1-2 punch at wide receiver in Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison, and they also have two very good running backs in Aaron Jones and Jordan Mason. That all tends to overshadow Hockenson, who has been one of the better receiving tight ends in the league for a few years now. Hockenson isn't having an elite year by any means, but he remains a solid target in the passing game. The Packers have allowed five touchdowns to tight ends this year, and Hockenson feels due for a big score after having just two touchdowns so far. At these odds, it's certainly a solid dart throw.

Emanuel Wilson (-110)

Wilson appears in line to start for Green Bay after Josh Jacobs left last week's game with a knee injury, making him a great play here given how many goal-line looks Jacobs gets in this offense. But even if Jacobs does play, Wilson would be worth considering for ATD prop bets as the Packers may not want to ride Jacobs too hard coming off the injury, and the fact that Wilson is a more than capable No. 2 back. Wilson ran for 40 yards and a score last week with Jacobs hurt, and he's also a capable receiver out of the backfield. Don't overthink it if Wilson gets the starting nod, and keep an eye on these odds and Green Bay's injury report Friday afternoon.