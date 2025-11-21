The New England Patriots have won eight straight games to vault into Super Bowl contention, but they could face an unexpected challenge when they visit the 3-7 Cincinnati Bengals in Week 12. Joe Burrow has returned to practice for Cincy and is officially listed as questionable for Sunday. The star quarterback's potential return could jumpstart a Cincinnati offense that will be without top wideout Ja'Marr Chase due to suspension. Which players represent the best anytime touchdown scorer picks for New England vs. Cincinnati? We've identified two strong selections.

We'll break down our favorite anytime touchdown scorer bets for Patriots vs. Bengals, with odds from FanDuel Sportsbook. If you're looking for a full game forecast for Patriots vs. Bengals and more NFL player prop recommendations, head to SportsLine.

Top Patriots vs. Bengals anytime touchdown scorer props:

Tee Higgins (+125)

With Chase out, we'll keep it simple and bet on the newly minted top wideout in the Bengals' offense. Higgins is certainly no slouch, having frequently shown just how dangerous he is. This prop only gets more attractive if Burrow is able to play, as we'd much rather have an electric option under center than the grizzled veteran Joe Flacco.

Hunter Henry (+170)

Henry's been one of Maye's favorite targets this year and has four touchdowns to his name, although he didn't score in his last three outings. We like him to get in the end zone this week, however, as no defense has been worse at stopping tight ends from scoring than the Bengals. A potential Burrow return would also turn this game into more of a shootout, which means more chances for Henry to cash in.