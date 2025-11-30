The Washington Commanders host the Denver Broncos for Week 13's edition of Sunday Night Football, and while Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels will remain out, star receiver Terry McLaurin will return from an extended injury absence. The veteran wideout will provide a much-needed boost for a Washington team that's lost six straight. Which players represent the best anytime touchdown scorer picks for Washington vs. Denver? We've identified two strong selections.

We'll break down our favorite anytime touchdown scorer bets for Commanders vs. Broncos with odds from FanDuel Sportsbook. If you're looking for a full game forecast for Washington vs. Denver and more NFL player prop recommendations, head to SportsLine.

Top Commanders vs. Broncos anytime touchdown scorer props:

Troy Franklin (+145)

Terry McLaurin (+260)

Choosing between Franklin and RJ Harvey (+105) feels like something of a coin flip -- do you want to target a rushing touchdown or a passing touchdown? Washington is pretty dismal at defending both forms of offense, so we'll opt for the receiver with the longer odds.

McLaurin won't have Jayden Daniels throwing him the ball, but it stands to reason that Washington will be eager to get the star wideout as involved as possible to snap the ugly losing streak. Marcus Mariota will look for McLaurin in the red zone. We'll back Scary Terry to score six.