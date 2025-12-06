It's a matchup of two teams sliding into the final weeks of the season when the Minnesota Vikings host the Washington Commanders on Sunday in Week 14 of 2025 NFL season. The Commanders (3-9) have lost seven consecutive games, while the Vikings (4-8) have lost six of seven, including the past four. Still, both teams have talented players, and something will have to give as the teams try to get back on a winning track.

Both teams have had major problems at quarterback and the status of Washington's Jayden Daniels will be unclear until close to game time. That just means other offensive players will have to step up and make some plays. So, which players represent the best anytime touchdown scorer picks for Washington vs. Minnesota? We've identified two strong selections for Sunday's NFC matchup, with odds from DraftKings Sportsbook. For a full game forecast for Commanders vs. Vikings and NFL player prop recommendations, check out the SportsLine Projection Model.

Top Commanders vs. Vikings anytime touchdown scorer props:

Terry McLaurin (+235)

"Scary Terry" finally looks fully healthy and has scored in his past two games. After playing in just four of the team's first 11 games because of a quad injury, he had seven catches for 96 yards in his return last week. No matter who is at quarterback, McLaurin will be targeted and he is one of the few Washington skill guys who could make a big play against this Vikings defense.

Justin Jefferson (+210)

Jefferson is the main playmaker on the Minnesota offense, and he wasn't happy after a career-worst performance last week in Seattle. The All-Pro wideout had just two catches for four yards, and his frustration showed. The Vikings will make a point of getting him the ball and he can make any quarterback look good if he gets his chances. All it takes is one shot, and Jefferson should bounce back big this week against the league's second-worst pass defense (255 yards per game).