The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will host the Carolina Panthers on Saturday with the NFC South title on the line in NFL Week 18. If Carolina (8-8) wins, they will be crowned division champs, but the Bucs (7-9) need a victory and a Falcons loss to win a tiebreaker and claim the title. Tampa Bay lost to the Miami Dolphins 20-17 last week for its seventh loss in its past eight games. The Panthers lost 27-10 to the Seattle Seahawks to continue a 10-week run of alternating wins and losses.

These aren't exactly offensive juggernauts, but with talented players like Tampa Bay's Mike Evans and Carolina's Tetairoa McMillan on the field, they can make some big plays. And the defenses aren't great by any means, and the SportsLine model has this one going Over the 44-point total. So where will the points come from, and which players make for the best anytime touchdown scorer picks for Week 18's Bucs vs. Panthers matchup? We've identified two strong plays so you can cash in on this massive NFC South matchup.

We've picked one player from each side to score, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. Make sure you check out our NFL betting guide for more tips and advice on placing NFL bets like anytime touchdown scorer props. And you can visit the SportsLine Projection Model's game forecast for Panthers vs. Buccaneers for more analysis, including prop recommendations and expert picks.

Top Panthers vs. Buccaneers anytime touchdown scorer props:

Tetairoa McMillan (+160)

Chris Godwin (+270)

Tetairoa McMillan anytime TD

The Buccaneers' defense has been dreadful during their downturn, and it is susceptible to big plays. That's McMillan's bread-and-butter. He has 16 catches of 20 yards or more and has scored seven times. One of those came in Carolina's home victory over Tampa Bay two weeks ago, when he had six receptions for 73 yards. The 6-foot-5 McMillan will be giving Tampa Bay's defensive back's trouble for years to come, and as poorly as the defense has been playing lately, he could sting the Bucs this week.

Chris Godwin anytime TD

Godwin and Mike Evans each had five catches when these teams played in Week 16, but it was Evans who got the touchdown. This time, Godwin should be the guy. He has 21 catches on 27 targets over the past four weeks, and quarterback Baker Mayfield knows he can count on the veteran. If they get deep into the red zone, Godwin should be the man Mayfield is looking for. The receiver has two touchdowns this season, but they have come in the past three weeks. Godwin got off to a slow start coming back from injury, but in a game of this magnitude, he will do whatever it takes to win.