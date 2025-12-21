The Kansas City Chiefs' reign as the supreme power in the NFL may have come to an ugly end last week when the team was eliminated from playoff contention and superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a torn ACL. After a run of 10 straight postseasons, the Chiefs won't be playing for a Super Bowl berth. Backup Gardner Minshew will now lead the offense in Week 16 as Kansas City visits the Tennessee Titans, who are in contention for the top pick in next year's NFL Draft. Which players stand out as the best anytime touchdown scorer picks for Chiefs vs. Titans? We've identified two strong plays.

We've picked one player from each side to score, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. Be sure to take a look at our NFL betting guide for more tips and advice on placing NFL bets like anytime touchdown scorer props, and also make sure to visit the SportsLine Projection Model's game forecast for Chiefs vs. Titans for more analysis, including prop recommendations and expert picks.

Top Chiefs vs. Titans anytime touchdown scorer props:

Tony Pollard anytime TD

Picking a touchdown scorer for a team that averages 16.1 points per game can be frustrating. Even last week, when Tennessee managed 24 points against San Francisco, one of the touchdowns went to pass-rusher Jeffery Simmons on a trick play in the red zone. So we'll keep it simple here and go with Pollard, the lead running back. He's scored three times in the last two weeks and is being offered a pretty good price for a lead back.

Travis Kelce anytime TD

Andy Reid will likely keep his playbook simple with Mahomes out of the picture. While Minshew is a seasoned veteran, his limitations are well known at this point. The Titans are a bad enough team that the Chiefs should be able to walk away with a win, but it's probably best to expect a simplified offense. There are few more comforting security blankets to have in the red zone than Kelce. Although the future Hall of Famer is on his last legs, he can still get the job done, and Minshew could look his way in enemy territory.