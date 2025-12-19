Time is quickly running out for the Baltimore Ravens, who remain a game behind the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC North standings. Anything less than the division title is unlikely to get a team from the North into the NFL playoffs, so a push for first place will be key for Lamar Jackson and Baltimore. That makes the Ravens' date with the bruising New England Patriots on Sunday Night Football all the more imposing, as New England had won 10 straight before falling to the Buffalo Bills. Which players make for the best anytime touchdown scorer picks for Week 16's edition of Sunday Night Football? We've identified two strong plays.

We've picked one player from each side to score, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. Be sure to take a look at our NFL betting guide for more tips and advice on placing NFL bets like anytime touchdown scorer props, and also make sure to visit the SportsLine Projection Model's game forecast for Patriots vs. Ravens for more analysis, including prop recommendations and expert picks.

Top Patriots vs. Ravens anytime touchdown scorer props:

TreVeyon Henderson anytime TD

The Patriots have a potential star on their hands in Henderson, who has performed like the sort of game-breaking running back great offenses are built around. The rookie ran for an absurd 148 yards and two scores against Buffalo in Week 15, and he could blow up for another big game on Sunday night. Henderson is a threat to score any time there's a bit of open field in front of him, and he should see some gaps against a Baltimore defense that's been merely decent at stopping the run.

Zay Flowers anytime TD

Flowers finally got into the end zone in the team's blowout win over the Bengals after not scoring since Week 1. It's not as if the wideout has performed poorly -- his weekly yardage totals have been respectable. It's just that other Ravens had been scoring touchdowns before Flowers finally got one again. Jackson could look his way again, especially if Baltimore has to play catch-up. The Ravens need to win this game, and they'll keep the pressure on to make sure it happens.