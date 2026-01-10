After a string of division titles, the Buffalo Bills ceded control of the AFC East to the New England Patriots this season. That means the have a difficult road matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars as the NFL playoffs get underway this weekend. First-year head coach Liam Coen has shepherded the Jags to a surprising 13-4 record and legitimate Super Bowl contention. Josh Allen and the Bills no longer have to worry about being eliminated by Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, but getting past the Jaguars is no easy task.

With two strong teams colliding in Jacksonville, which players make for the best anytime touchdown scorer picks for Bills vs. Jaguars? We've identified one strong play from each team at DraftKings Sportsbook. If you want more NFL betting tips for the playoffs, including prop bets, be sure to read our NFL betting guide. Check out the SportsLine Projection Model's game forecast for Bills vs. Jaguars.

Top Bills vs. Jaguars anytime touchdown scorer props:

Trevor Lawrence anytime TD

Bet on Lawrence to find the end zone at DraftKings:

Lawrence has been utilized as a rushing threat in the red zone much more often this year. The former Clemson star has run for nine touchdowns this season, easily a career high. That includes four scores in his last four games. Buffalo allowed the fewest passing yards in the league this season, which means the Jags will be incentivized to keep the ball on the ground. Look for Lawrence to scramble for six points this weekend.

Khalil Shakir anytime TD

Back Shakir to score at DraftKings:

Just as Buffalo boasts the best passing defense in the NFL, Jacksonville has the best rushing defense. That's a bit of trouble for the Bills, who rely heavily on the legs of Josh Allen and James Cook and lack a true alpha receiver. Thankfully, Allen still has a cannon for an arm, and Shakir is an effective deep ball threat. If the Bills have to put in the air, Shakir is as good a pick as any to haul in a pass and hit the end zone.