The Los Angeles Rams looked like the best team in the NFL before being upset by the Carolina Panthers last week. Now 9-3, Los Angeles still leads in the NFC West and will be looking to take out some frustration in Week 14 when the Rams visit the Arizona Cardinals. Just 3-9, it's another lost season in the desert. Which players are the best options for anytime touchdown scorer picks for Rams vs. Cardinals? We've identified two strong options at DraftKings.

Top Rams vs. Cardinals anytime touchdown scorer props:

Trey McBride (+140)

The Arizona offense basically revolves around McBride, a bruising tight end. There's not much else to love in this unit, to be frank, especially with Marvin Harrison Jr. failing to meet expectations. Between that and the slough of injuries at running back, we'll be McBride or bust here -- just like the Cardinals themselves.

Colby Parkinson (+210)

We backed Parkinson last week and came up short. That being said, he's still scored in three of his last four games and set a season high for targets in the loss to the Panthers. Matthew Stafford clearly likes throwing to Parkinson as a change of pace from the thunder and lightning of Davante Adams and Puka Nacua. Given the star receivers' short prices, we'll go to the well again with Parkinson at a good bit of plus money value.