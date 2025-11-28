Veteran Tyrod Taylor will make a second consecutive start at quarterback for the New York Jets when they welcome the Atlanta Falcons to the Meadowlands on Sunday in Week 13 of the NFL season. Atlanta will also be led by a veteran signal-caller in Kirk Cousins, who has stepped in after Michael Penix Jr. tore his ACL. Both teams are well under .500, but the two QBs will be out to prove they can still cut it in the league. Which players represent the best anytime touchdown scorer picks for Atlanta vs. New York? We've identified two strong selections.

We'll break down our favorite anytime touchdown scorer bets for Falcons vs. Jets, with odds from FanDuel Sportsbook. If you're looking for a full game forecast for Atlanta vs. New York and more NFL player prop recommendations, head to SportsLine.

Top Falcons vs. Jets anytime touchdown scorer props:

Tyler Allgeier (+185)

John Metchie (+340)

Tyler Allgeier (+185)

Bijan Robinson's understudy is far from a slouch, as you could argue Allgeier would start for some teams in the league. He's actually scored more than Robinson this season, but still has noticeably longer odds (Robinson is -170). That makes him an easy selection. If the sportsbook is willing to give us a gift, then we're going to take it.

John Metchie (+340)

Someone has to be the lead wideout in this depleted Jets offense, and Metchie might be the man. Taylor seemed fond of throwing to him in last week's loss to the Ravens, and the former Alabama star scored the team's lone touchdown of the night. With that evidence in hand and Metchie's price better than Adonai Mitchell's, we'll roll the dice here.