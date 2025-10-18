The Indianapolis Colts head west to face the Los Angeles Chargers in a matchup of division leaders on Sunday. The Colts are arguably the best story in the NFL this year amid a 5-1 start and a career year under center from Daniel Jones. The Chargers started 3-0 before losing two in a row but got back in the win column in Week 6 by beating the Miami Dolphins.

These offenses are both interesting as the Colts have thrived under center while Justin Herbert has played well and has even more on his shoulders right now as the Chargers' two top running backs are both out of action for the foreseeable future. So which players are the best anytime touchdown scorer bets for this Week 7 contest?

Top Colts vs. Chargers anytime touchdown scorer props:

Tyler Warren (+145)

Warren was a do-it-all weapon at Penn State, and he's carried that over to the NFL level. He already has 29 catches for 370 yards, and he's caught touchdowns each of the last two weeks. What makes Warren an intriguing option here besides his standing as Indy's targets and receptions leader is that he also has three rushes, including a rushing score. It's clear the Colts want to use him in the red zone and near the goal line. Warren's emerging as one of the NFL's best overall weapons, and being in a good offense that's been able to move the ball this year makes him a worthy pick when making anytime touchdown scorer bets.

Keenan Allen (+190)

Allen started the year with a bang, catching touchdowns in each of the first three weeks of the season as the Chargers kicked off a 3-0 start. As the Chargers have slowed down, so has Allen. After catching 19 passes for 194 yards and three scores in Weeks 1-3, Allen has 14 catches for 122 yards since. The Colts don't have the greatest secondary, and that unit is also banged up both at outside corner and at nickel. Regardless of where Allen is operating, it's likely a mismatch in favor of the veteran wideout. Herbert has been at his best this year when Allen is a go-to guy, and this week is a good opportunity for that duo to get back on track with Allen scoring his fourth touchdown of 2025.