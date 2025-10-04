This matchup between regular playoff teams doesn't look quite the same as it did ahead of the season. For starters, both the Baltimore Ravens and Houston Texans are 1-3 through Week 4, which isn't what most expected from these franchises. And secondly and maybe more important, Lamar Jackson won't play this week due to a hamstring injury he suffered last week, opening the door for former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush to get the start against Houston.

Top Texans vs. Ravens anytime touchdown scorer props:

Nico Collins (+125)

The Texans got off to a dreadful start on offense this season, averaging less than 13 points per game through Week 3. Houston scored 26 last week against the Tennessee Titans in the team's first win of the year, so perhaps CJ Stroud and Co. are ready to get back on track. What helps Stroud and his top weapon, Collins, is the Ravens' once proud defense is one of the worst defenses in the league right now, allowing the second-most total and passing yards as well as the most points per game. Collins has 183 yards and a touchdown over the last two weeks, and this is a matchup he and Stroud should be salivating over.

Zay Flowers (+230)

Picking a Ravens anytime touchdown scorer for this game isn't easy. Rush being in for Jackson is the most complicating factor, and the Texans have one of the league's best defenses in the early stages of 2025. The Ravens should be leaning on Derrick Henry, making him the layup choice, but at -150 odds, there's much better value out there. Enter Zay Flowers.

Rush had 13 passing attempts and completed nine of them in his quarter of relief last week, and Flowers had four catches and five targets when Rush was under center. If Rush was peppering the Ravens' No. 1 receiver like that in barely a quarter of action, it stands to reason he'll be looking his way early and often on Sunday, especially after working with him for a full week of practice. The Texans' secondary is tough but Flowers is also dynamic after the catch, meaning Rush just needs to get the ball in his hands and see what happens.