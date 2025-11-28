We've got a key AFC South division clash in Week 13 of the 2025 NFL season with the Houston Texans visiting the Indianapolis Colts. The Texans have won three games in a row and are quietly just two games behind the division-leading Colts, who have been one of the biggest surprises of the season. This is the first of two meetings between the sides.

Both these defenses have been elite, ranking in the top 10 in scoring defense this season. That means touchdowns will be at a premium, but there are still some strong bets to make when it comes to locking in anytime touchdown scorers for this contest. Here's a look at our top anytime touchdown picks for Texans vs. Colts with odds from DraftKings Sportsbook. If you'd like a full game forecast for Texans vs. Colts and more player prop recommendations, head to SportsLine.

Top Texans vs. Colts anytime touchdown scorer props:

Jonathan Taylor (-245)

The odds are not going to be great, but you can basically lock in Taylor as a player who will find paydirt here. He has 10 total touchdowns in eight career games against the Texans and has not scored in just four games this season. The running back should be able to get in the end zone, even with Houston's defense likely keying in on him in this game.

Woody Marks (+150)

Marks has taken over the Houston backfield, logging 48 carries over the last three games. The fourth-round pick is looking like the running back of the future for Houston, but he's only scored four total touchdowns this season. The Colts have been strong against the run but really struggle to defend the pass, and Marks has been involved in the receiving game with three or more targets in five games.