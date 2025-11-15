The Kansas City Chiefs have ruled the AFC West for nearly a decade, but they haven't officially made it 10 straight division titles. They've got some ground to make up if they want to get that 10th title in a row, and it starts in Week 11 of the 2025 NFL season against the Denver Broncos, who have a 2.5-game lead over Kansas City. The Broncos have a great record at 8-2 but have looked incredibly shaky at times in the season, especially on offense. Will they have some players find the end zone in this pivotal matchup or should bettors be backing multiple stars on Kansas City's offense to score?

We'll go over which players we think have the best shot at hitting paydirt in Chiefs vs. Broncos, with odds from DraftKings Sportsbook. For a full game forecast for Chiefs vs. Broncos and more NFL player prop recommendations, be sure to take a look at the SportsLine Projection Model.

Top Chiefs vs. Broncos anytime touchdown scorer props:

Troy Franklin (+190)

Franklin has quietly become Bo Nix's go-to receiver in key situations. He's leading the Broncos in targets and receiving touchdowns, even though Courtland Sutton remains the yards leader. Franklin has the ability to beat players deep with his speed while also being shifty on intermediate routes. With Sutton likely getting more attention from Kansas City's top corners, Franklin should keep his strong season going.

Xavier Worthy (+220)

Rashee Rice's return hasn't done much for Worthy from a production standpoint. He's gotten seven targets in each of the last two games but only has 76 total yards to show for it. The Chiefs simply have to get the deep ball going in order to be considered a true threat in the AFC and beyond, and Denver's secondary provides a great test. I expect the Broncos to focus on Rice and Travis Kelce, which means Worthy should have some solid 1-on-1 opportunities. I think he and Patrick Mahomes finally connect on one in Week 11.