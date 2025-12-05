The Atlanta Falcons have little left but to try to defend their home field Sunday when they host the Seattle Seahawks in NFL Week 14. Seattle (9-3) is battling at the top of the NFC, while Atlanta (4-8) is almost certain to miss the playoffs for the eighth consecutive season. That won't keep the Falcons' stars from showing up, and Seattle's playmakers will try to keep the team in the hunt for the NFC top seed in what would be its first postseason appearance in three years.

So who are the best bets to score touchdowns here? For this matchup in Atlanta, we've highlighted two anytime touchdown scorer props we think have good value to cash on Sunday. All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. For more NFL betting tips and advice, including anytime touchdown scorer props, check out our NFL betting guide. For more analysis, prop picks and expert best bets, take a look at the SportsLine Projection Model's game forecast for Seahawks-Falcons.

Top Seahawks vs. Falcons anytime touchdown scorer props:

Zach Charbonnet (+100)

The third-year running back has been getting a lot of work, and with Kenneth Walker III (glute) a little nicked up, that should continue this week. Charbonnet is the unquestioned short-yardage option and has scored eight TDs, with five coming in the past six games. With 17 scores in 28 games over the past two seasons, the 24-year-old is always a fairly safe bet.

Kyle Pitts (+230)

The tight end hasn't quite lived up to his billing since being drafted in the first round in 2021, but he continues to show brief flashes of his immense talent. He led the Falcons with seven catches for 82 yards in last week's victory against the Jets, and Seattle's defense has allowed the third-most receptions to tight ends (82). Pitts hasn't found the end zone since his sole TD of the season back in Week 4, but he's well overdue and should be riding some momentum this week.