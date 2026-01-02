No Week 18 game has more on the line than when the Seattle Seahawks visit the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday. Both the NFC West crown and the No. 1 seed in the conference -- which comes with a first-round playoff bye and home-field advantage throughout the postseason -- are at stake in Santa Clara when these longtime division rivals square off in what's arguably the game of the weekend. The Seahawks enter the final week of the season with a 13-3 record and as winners of six straight. The 49ers have also won six in a row and can cap off a stellar regular season that saw the team once again deal with a ton of major injuries on both sides of the ball.

Both teams rank in the top 10 in the NFL in scoring offense, with Seattle second and San Francisco eighth, so even with elite defensive play callers on each sideline and these teams combining for just 30 total points way back in Week 1, we should expect to see quite a bit of scoring here. So who are the best bets to find the end zone? We've picked one anytime touchdown scorer prop bet for each team for this massive NFC West clash, with all odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. For more NFL betting tips and advice, including anytime touchdown scorer props, check out our NFL betting guide. And also make sure to see what the SportsLine Projection Model's game forecast for Seahawks vs. 49ers looks like for additional analysis, including more prop recommendations and expert picks.

Top Seahawks vs. 49ers anytime touchdown scorer props:

Zach Charbonnet anytime TD

The Seahawks' running back usage has frustrated Fantasy football managers all year long, but the formula clearly has worked. While Kenneth Walker III is the more explosive back, they trust Charbonnet to punch the ball into the end zone when the team nears the goal line. Charbonnet has 11 rushing scores on the year -- tied for seventh in the NFL -- on just 656 total rushing yards, and he found the end zone when these teams last faced off in Week 1. Charbonnet is also coming off his best game of 2025, as he had 110 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries while Walker had 51 yards on 15 carries. Walker is the more dynamic back, but Charbonnet is the touchdown machine.

Jauan Jennings anytime TD scorer

You know Christian McCaffrey is always a threat to score, and George Kittle has had a lot of success against the Seahawks in his career, but Jennings stands out in this matchup. The Seahawks have allowed 20 passing touchdowns this year, and 12 of those have come to wide receivers. Brandon Aiyuk isn't coming back anytime soon and Ricky Pearsall, while dangerous, is still just a second-year pro who has missed considerable time. Jennings, meanwhile, is a reliable security blanket for Brock Purdy on third down and in the red zone. He's also on a major heater of late, scoring at least one touchdown in five straight games with eight total touchdowns over his last eight games. Jennings' total receptions numbers don't stand out, but that scoring output sure does.

