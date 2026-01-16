Two NFC West rivals meet up with an NFC Championship Game appearance at stake when the Seattle Seahawks host the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday, Jan. 17, in the NFL Divisional Round. The 49ers rebounded from a Week 18 loss to the Seahawks by knocking off the Eagles in Philadelphia on Sunday to advance to the Divisional Round. Seattle went 14-3 and won the NFC West and secured a first-round bye with the No. 1 seed in the conference. The last time these teams faced off in Seattle in the postseason, the Seahawks won a thriller back in the 2013 season en route to the franchise's first Super Bowl title. San Francisco won the last playoff battle, though, withe a 41-23 victory in the 2022 season when the 49ers came up one game short of making the Super Bowl.

Despite both teams ranking in the top 10 in scoring offense in 2025, points were hard to come by when these teams squared off in 2025. They combined for 30 points in a 17-13 49ers win in Week 1 and then combined for just 16 in the Seahawks' Week 18 win. With that in mind, who are the best bets to find the end zone on Saturday? We've identified one anytime touchdown scorer for the 49ers and Seahawks who we think has value to score touchdowns on Saturday. All anytime touchdown scorer odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. For more NFL betting tips for the postseason, including prop bets and anytime touchdown scorers, check out our NFL betting guide. Visit the SportsLine Projection Model's game forecast for 49ers vs. Seahawks.

Top 49ers vs. Seahawks anytime touchdown scorer props:

Zach Charbonnet anytime TD

Only one running back with 10+ rushing touchdowns had fewer than 900 rushing yards this year, and that was Charbonnet for Seattle. While the Seahawks' running back usage has clearly frustrated Kenneth Walker III Fantasy owners, it's worked well, as Charbonnet has scored 12 rushing touchdowns as a short-yardage and red-zone back. Charbonnet scored the only touchdown of the Week 18 matchup between these teams, and he also scored against the 49ers in Week 1. Don't overthink it here, especially with Sam Darnold banged up and officially questionable to play due to an oblique injury.

Jake Tonges anytime TD scorer

Tonges is hardly a household name, but he's once again being thrust into a larger role as George Kittle is out for the rest of the postseason with a torn Achilles. Tonges has filled in for Kittle as San Francisco's top tight end a few times this year, and four of Tonges' five touchdown receptions this year have come in games Kittle either was inactive or left due to injury. One of those came in Week 1 against these Seahawks in Seattle. With Kittle out and so many other players beat up, Tonges could emerge as a top target for Brock Purdy. And at +320 to score, there's value to be had in backing this tight end to find the end zone on Saturday.

