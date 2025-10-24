The Baltimore Ravens sit at 1-5 after their bye week ahead of a Week 8 showdown against the Chicago Bears but they're set to get Lamar Jackson back as they try to climb back into playoff contention. The Bears have won four games in a row but still sit behind the Lions and Packers in the NFC North.

Both these defenses have struggled, with the Bears ranking 25th in points allowed per game and the Ravens sitting in last place. Even if Baltimore does get some reinforcements back on that side of the ball, there should be plenty of scoring going on in this contest. That means plenty of touchdowns and anytime touchdown scorer picks for bettors. We'll look at the most likely candidates to find the endzone in Bears vs. Ravens, with odds from FanDuel Sportsbook. For a full game forecast and more player props, visit the SportsLine Projection Model.

Top Bears vs. Ravens anytime touchdown scorer props:

Zay Flowers (+115)

Flowers was awesome in Baltimore's first two games, logging 20 targets. He saw 26 over the next four games, with 10 coming in Baltimore's last contest before the bye. The speedster is at his best when Jackson is operating the offense, and with the two-time MVP back, I expect the Ravens to get Flowers plenty of looks. He's a playmaker and can take the ball to the house from anywhere, so he's worth backing as a touchdown scorer in Week 8.

D'Andre Swift (+140)

Part of Baltimore's fall from grace defensively has been its inability to slow down the run. The Ravens rank 26th in rush yards allowed per game and are unlikely to contain Swift, who has back-to-back 100+ yard games and has a touchdown in three straight weeks. Even though he's dealing with an injury this week in practice, he should be good to go and has an excellent matchup to dominate.