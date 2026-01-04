The Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers will meet in Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season on Sunday Night Football with the AFC North title and a playoff spot on the line. The winner will be the No. 4 seed in the AFC while the loser will be going home. The Ravens are coming off a big win over the Packers in Week 17 thanks to a 216-yard, four-touchdown showing from Derrick Henry, while the Steelers lost to the Browns to open up this opportunity for Baltimore. Lamar Jackson is expected to play for the Ravens in this game, while T.J. Watt is also making progress to suit up for Pittsburgh.

The Steelers won the first meeting between these teams 27-22 and there was controversy on what looked to be a touchdown for Isaiah Likely. The tight end appeared to make a catch in the end zone but the officials ruled he did not maintain control while attempting to complete a football motion. Likely is +400 to score at DraftKings Sportsbook in Week 18, but there are other players who offer better value when it comes to anytime touchdown scorer picks for Ravens vs. Steelers. Visit SportsLine for a full game forecast and NFL player prop recommendations for Ravens vs. Steelers.

Top Ravens vs. Steelers anytime touchdown scorer props:

Zay Flowers anytime TD

The speedy receiver has scored in two of the last three games and with Jackson set to play, he gets a boost as the Ravens' top pass-catching option. Flowers has the ability to break off big plays from anywhere on the field, and his shiftiness near the goal line makes him a good red zone threat, too.

Jonnu Smith anytime TD

