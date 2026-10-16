A Sun Belt showdown on Friday's college football schedule has the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers hosting the Appalachian State Mountaineers. Coastal Carolina (2-4, 1-1 Sun Belt) ended a three-game losing streak with a Week 6 win over Marshall. App State (3-2, 0-1 Sun Belt) is looking to avoid a three-game losing streak after back-to-back losses to NC State and Old Dominion. The Chanticleers prevailed 45-37 when these teams met a year ago. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET from Brooks Stadium in Conway, S.C. The Mountaineers are 1.5-point favorites in the latest Coastal Carolina vs. Appalachian State odds, while the over/under for total points is 48.5, down 3.5 points from the opener Before making any Appalachian State vs. Coastal Carolina picks, check out the Coastal Carolina vs. Appalachian State predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

App State vs. Coastal Carolina odds

Coastal Carolina vs. App State spread App State -1.5 Coastal Carolina vs. App State over/under 48.5 points Coastal Carolina vs. App State money line App State -114, Coastal Carolina +100 Coastal Carolina vs. App State picks See picks at SportsLine Coastal Carolina vs. App State streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Coastal Carolina vs. App State predictions

After simulating App State vs. Coastal Carolina 10,000 times, SportsLine model is going Under 48.5 points at betting apps. Both teams saw their respective games go under last week, and the total hasn't been reached in three of the last four Appalachian State games. Also, it's important to note that the Mountaineers are coming off a defeat a week ago, as the Under sports a 9-3-1 record (75%) over their last 13 games following a loss.

Both teams can be a bit one dimensional as each ranks among the bottom five of the Sun Belt in rushing average. Meanwhile, each team is also opportunistic on defense as they both rank among the top three teams in takeaways. Thus, the model forecasts a defensive battle with 46 total points, with the Under hitting in 55% of simulations. See the model's Appalachian State vs. Coastal Carolina spread and money-line picks at SportsLine.

How to make App State vs. Coastal Carolina picks

In addition to going Under on the total, the model also says one side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Coastal Carolina vs. App State, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the App State vs. CCU spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that's on a 48-40 run on top-rated CFB picks, and find out.

Why you should trust SportsLine's model

SportsLine's model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. It enters Week 7 on a 48-40 run on all top-rated college football picks at betting sites, returning more than $400 for $100 players. Anybody following its picks on college football betting sites could have seen strong returns.