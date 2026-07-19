Argentina vs. Spain odds, prediction, time: 2026 World Cup final picks from expert on 20-9 roll

Lionel Messi looks to lead Argentina to back-to-back World Cup championships and their fourth title overall when they battle Lamine Yamal and Spain in the 2026 World Cup final on Sunday. Argentina are making their seventh trip to the final and third over the past four competitions. Spain, meanwhile, are making their second World Cup final and first since winning it all in 2010. This will be the 15th overall meeting between the sides with both teams earning six wins with two draws. Spain is riding a 37-match unbeaten streak.



Kickoff for Argentina vs. Spain is 3 p.m. ET from East Rutherford, N.J. The latest Spain vs. Argentina odds from FanDuel Sportsbook list Spain at +130 (risk $100 to win $130) on the 90-minute money line, with Argentina at +260 and a draw at +195. Spain are -156 favorites to hoist the Cup, with Argentina at +136. Before locking in any Argentina vs. Spain picks or World Cup 2026 predictions, check out the Spain vs. Argentina predictions from SportsLine's Martin Green.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Last year, Green was profitable in multiple areas on his soccer betting picks, including the Champions League (+211.25) and Bundesliga (+100). He's also been red-hot in 2026, posting an 18-8 record over his last 26 UCL picks, returning nearly $1,000 in profit. He's also on a an 20-9 roll (+904) on his World Cup picks. Anyone wanting to follow his World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could see big returns.

Now, Green has studied Argentina vs. Spain and just revealed his 2026 World Cup picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are several World Cup odds and soccer betting lines for Spain vs. Argentina:

Argentina vs. Spain 90-minute money line Spain +130, Argentina +260, Draw +195 Argentina vs. Spain over/under: 2.5 goals Argentina vs. Spain to win the Cup: Spain -156, Argentina +136 Argentina vs. Spain picks: See picks at SportsLine Argentina vs. Spain streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

Top Spain vs. Argentina predictions

After examining Argentina vs. Spain from every angle, Green is leaning Under 2.5 total goals (-164). Spain have been dominant so far in the competition, outscoring their opponents 13-1 with six clean sheets and six wins and one draw. Dating back to last September in World Cup qualifying, Spain have 13 wins and four draws, allowing just four goals.

Argentina have outscored their opponents 19-7 in the competition, but has not seen the likes of the Spanish defense. Despite that, Argentina must be respected. "You have to admire Argentina's never-say-die attitude," Green said. "They're also always in with a chance of winning any game when they have Messi in attack." See Green's best bets for Argentina vs. Spain at SportsLine, and you can bet the Under in Spain vs. Argentina at FanDuel here:

How to make Argentina vs. Spain picks

After studying Spain vs. Argentina from every angle, Green has found a critical x-factor and locked in two plus-money best bets. You can head to SportsLine to see what they are.

So what are the best bets for Argentina vs. Spain? Visit SportsLine now to see the best bets for Spain vs. Argentina, all from expert on an 20-9 roll on WC picks, and find out.