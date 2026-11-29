No. 16 Arizona (8-3) will host Arizona State (6-5) during a Rivalry Week matchup on Saturday at 9 p.m. ET. According to the latest college football odds, Arizona is favored by 9.5 points against Arizona State. Bet on college football at DraftKings and get $200 in bonus bets plus three free months of NBA League Pass when you spend $5+:

We'll look at the latest Arizona State vs. Arizona odds and the Arizona State vs. Arizona spread at DraftKings Sportsbook before breaking down this college football matchup, as well as our best bets from the SportsLine Projection Model. The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every college football game 10,000 times.

Arizona State vs. Arizona betting odds (via DraftKings)

Arizona State vs. Arizona money line: Arizona State +250, Arizona -310 Arizona State vs. Arizona over/under: 53.5 (Over -115, Under -105) Arizona State vs. Arizona spread: Arizona -9.5

Arizona State vs. Arizona betting preview

Arizona has won three of its last four games against Arizona State, which includes a 23-7 road win in 2025, and has a 52-45-1 advantage all-time. The Wildcats started the season with a 6-1 record, but had since gone 2-2 in their last four games and have gone 0-3 against ranked opponents in 2026.

Arizona State hadn't won two consecutive games until November. The Sun Devils followed up a win with a loss in each of their first eight games and, like Arizona, have gone winless in three games against ranked opponents. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive a $55 bonus here:

Arizona State vs. Arizona pick, prediction

Arizona (-9.5)

Arizona is averaging 34.7 points per game and has allowed 22.5 points per game in 2026. The Wildcats are coming off a 35-28 overtime win against Kansas State, which saw quarterback Noah Fifita throw for 323 yards and two touchdowns on 29 of 42 passing, while also recording a team-best 58 yards and one touchdown on 17 rushing attempts.

Arizona State has gone 5-0 against the spread in its last five games but is averaging 28.1 points per game and 26.3 points allowed per game. The Sun Devils have been outscored 128-65 in three previous games against ranked opponents.

The SportsLine Projection Model predicts Arizona will beat Arizona State, 36-16, with a combined score of 52. The Over hits in 55.1% of the model's simulations, which is a slight lean from the consensus odds implied probability of 53.3%. Bet on college football at Fanatics and get up to $1,000 in FanCash with the promo code CBSFAN26: