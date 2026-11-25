CBS Sports Network has a tripleheader of college basketball games from the Acrisure Series in California, and the first matchup is a good one of unbeatens, with Arizona State (5-0) of the Big 12 facing No. 20 LSU (6-0) of the SEC. It gives me a chance to address the whole crazy RJ Luis Jr. situation with the Tigers, although his career in Baton Rouge is apparently already finished. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive a $55 bonus here:

The games will be played at Acrisure Arena in Palm Springs, which usually hosts the Coachella Valley Lakers of the NBA's G League and the American Hockey League's Coachella Valley Firebirds. At -4.5 via DraftKings, the LSU is taking 58% of bets but only 36% of handle ATS. Heavy action on the Over 146.5.

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Wednesday multi-game CBB parlay

Arizona State alt +9.5 (vs. LSU)

The Citadel ML (vs. USC Upstate)

DraftKings SGP price: +120 (subject to change)

This multi-team event (MTE) began over the weekend, but there are several different pods and championship games, so I haven't seen futures for the Acrisure Series. This is the last pod to start and is the best of the bunch with No. 18 USC and No. 20 LSU, along with Arizona State, South Carolina, SMU and Utah State.

It has been pre-determined that the Tigers play the Mustangs tomorrow and the Sun Devils face the Gamecocks. ASU won a version of this event in 2024. In five MTEs in his first stint at LSU, coach Will Wade was 6-6 in the events. This is his first neutral-site game of the year, and Wade was 15-13 in those during his first stint.

What, you thought the Luis situation was over with LSU? His playing career there apparently is, limited to 15 minutes last Wednesday in a win over UL Monroe. That Wade had the temerity to actually play the 23-year-old Luis, who previously signed a two-way NBA contract, set off yet another firestorm between the conference and school. It's to the point that LSU president Wade Rousse within 24 hours instructed Wade to stop playing Luis after an SEC statement admonished the move. Luis has been removed from LSU's online roster.

This is far from over, as the SEC will meet Dec. 3 to potentially decide whether to expel LSU – the ACC and Big 12 would snap up the Tigers ASAP. Luis reportedly is planning to sue the SEC and commissioner Greg Sankey for damages for violating a judge's order that allowed the former All-American and 2025 Big East Player of the Year at St. John's to play.

Note that the Dec. 3 presidents' meeting was already scheduled for regular SEC business but has been altered to specifically focus on LSU. The school is a charter member and has been in the SEC since the league's founding in 1932. It would take at least two-thirds of the other 15 presidents to vote to terminate LSU's membership. That seems very unlikely. There was nearly a similar vote months ago regarding Lane Kiffin trying to roster former NFL players in the football, but Kiffin eventually backed down.

How good are the Tigers without Luis? They are +1500 eighth-favorites to win the SEC regular-season title and own a quality win at ranked Gonzaga. This is only the second game thus far away from home. Another transfer like Luis, former UCLA star Donovan Dent, already has four double-doubles on the season and is averaging 15.3 points and 9.2 assists (second in nation). Senior guard Abdi Bashir Jr., a Kansas State transfer, leads the SEC in made 3-pointers (23) and is fifth in 3-point percentage (44.2%). He scored 22 points vs. ASU last season while with KSU.

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Arizona State, +35000 to win the Big 12 regular-season crown, is in its first season under long-time and successful Saint Mary's coach Randy Bennett after the Sun Devils missed the NCAA Tournament the previous three years under Bobby Hurley. ASU is 5-0 for the first time since the 2018-19 season, despite trailing by as many as 14 points last time out vs. Oakland before rallying. Two players returned from injury in that one in seniors Emmanuel Innocenti and Jonathan Griman (his season debut).

Bennett always recruited international players well with the Gaels, and he brought one of his top players with him to Tempe in forward Paulius Murauskas. The senior ranks second nationally in scoring, averaging 26 points on 50.6% shooting, along with 9.2 rebounds. Murauskas has now recorded at least 20 points, five rebounds and multiple assists in all five games this season.

That is the longest streak to start a campaign by any Big 12 player in history and tied for the longest to start a season by any D-I player over the last 30 years. Murauskas is second in the Big 12 in both free throw attempts and makes and was 13-for-13 vs. Oakland. Bennett also lured Australian guard Joel Foxwell from Portland, and he averages 13.0 points and 6.8 assists per game with only 1.2 turnovers – ranking third in the in the Big 12 in assists/turnover ratio. ASU's scant nine turnovers per game rank 14th in the nation.

The Sun Devils have been excellent defensively, holding opponents to 65 points or fewer in each of the first five games of the season for the first time since the 2009-10 season. Opponents averaged 78.3 points per game against them last year, but that's down to 63.6 PPG so far. Clubs are shooting just 39.0% from the field, which would be fourth-best ever by an ASU defense.

This marks Arizona State's first game away from home this season and against a power conference foe. It has lost seven straight and 14 of the last 15 road or neutral-site games vs. ranked foes. The lone win in that span was Jan. 21, 2025 at No. 23 West Virginia.

These two have a common opponent in UL Monroe, with LSU beating the Warhawks 79-67 and ASU routing them 92-62. This will be the third meeting between the schools, with Arizona State winning the previous two – most recently 71-52 on Nov. 27, 2009, in the NIT Season Tip-Off in New York.

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This multi-team college hoops parlay format seems to be working, as we're up nearly 2.5 units this week with another win Tuesday on Tennessee (over Maryland) and VMI (beat Southern Indiana in OT) on a money line parlay. Will change it up a bit today and use one underdog, which might be stupid. The model likes ASU to hang pretty close, and I tend to agree at a neutral site so I essentially jacked up the spread to where the LSU opening money line was.

For the second leg, the model has The Citadel beating SC Upstate by a score of 74-70. The 1-6 Spartans are one of the worst D-I programs, ranked No. 355 by KenPom and with their only win over something called Bob Jones. The Citadel is 4-2 overall and 3-0 at home and ranked No. 313 by KenPom. Led by senior forward Tyler Mrus (15.3 PPG), the Bulldogs are averaging 103.3 PPG in their own gym. I may end up playing The Citadel solo as well. Check out other expert picks in the SportsLine daily newsletter.