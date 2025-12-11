Army will have revenge on its mind when it faces Navy in the annual rivalry game on Saturday in Baltimore. The Midshipmen cruised to a 31-13 win last year, despite Army's program-record 12 wins and an AAC Championship. This will be the 126th meeting of the Army vs. Navy game, with the Black Knights holding a 63-55-7 edge.

Kickoff from M&T Bank Stadium is set for 3 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+. Navy is a 6-point favorite, according to the latest Army vs. Navy odds. The over/under for total points scored is 38.5. Before making any Navy vs. Army picks, make sure you check out the college football picks from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Where to bet on Army vs. Navy

Where to watch Army vs. Navy on Saturday

When: Saturday, Dec. 13

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Stream: Paramount+

Follow along: CBS Sports App

Army vs. Navy betting preview

Odds: Navy -6, over/under 38.5

Army is led by quarterback Cale Hellums, who has 1,078 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns, while Navy quarterback Blake Horvath has 1,040 rushing yards, 1,390 passing yards and 23 total touchdowns. The Midshipmen lead the FBS with 298 rushing yards per game. Army is 5-6 against the spread, while Navy is 4-7 ATS.

Army vs. Navy SGP

Army +6

Over 38.5 total points



First half Navy Over 9.5 points

Final odds: +600 at DraftKings (wager $100 to win $600)

Model's Army vs. Navy score prediction, picks

Navy wins in 59% of simulations, but Army provides the betting value at +200, which implies just a 33% cover rate. The Black Knights cover the spread 53% of the time and the Over hits 63% of the time.

Navy vs. Army score prediction: Navy 25, Army 21

