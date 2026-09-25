Army and Temple will both try to rebound from devastating losses when they meet in a standalone game on Friday afternoon. The Black Knights are coming off a 28-24 loss to USF on Sept. 12, while the Owls are coming off an overtime loss to Toledo last week. Kickoff is scheduled for 4 p.m. ET at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. Bet on Temple vs. Army in Week 4 at DraftKings and get $150 in bonus bets when you spend $5+:

We'll look at the latest Temple vs. Army odds and Army vs. Temple spread at DraftKings Sportsbook before breaking down this American Conference matchup. We'll also share our best bets using the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. It is on a 22-19 run on top-rated CFB money-line picks on betting sites so far this season, and it has been upgraded for the 2026 season to better factor in the transfer portal. Anybody following its picks on college football betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Temple vs. Army betting odds (via DraftKings)

Temple vs. Army money line: Army -192, Temple +160 Temple vs. Army over/under: 48.5 (Over -115, Under -105) Temple vs. Army spread: Army -3.5

Temple vs. Army betting preview

Army holds an 8-7 advantage in the all-time series, winning four straight under head coach Jeff Monken since 2016. The Black Knights are coming off a 28-24 loss to USF on Sept. 12, allowing a 38-yard touchdown pass with 19 seconds remaining. They held a 24-14 lead with less than four minutes remaining, as quarterback Cale Hellums completed 9 of 10 passes with a career-high two touchdown throws in the loss.

Temple is coming off a heartbreaking loss of its own, falling to Toledo in a 49-48 overtime thriller last week. The Owls led 42-28 with less than 90 seconds remaining in regulation. They are 1-4 in their last five home games and are on a four-game losing streak in American Conference games, with all four losses coming at the end of last season. Use the FanDuel promo code to get $250 in bonus bets after betting $5+ for five days on college football, including Temple vs. Army:

Army vs. Temple picks, prediction

Temple +3.5 vs. Army

Army continues to play close games, as it has played 10 one-score games since 2025, which is tied for the second-most in the FBS during that span. The Black Knights have a 4-6 record in those games. Temple head coach K.C. Keeler is coaching in his 400th career game and his 33rd season overall. The Owls have covered the spread in each of their first three games this season. The SportsLine Projection Model has Temple losing by one point to cover the spread again on Friday, according to its latest simulations.