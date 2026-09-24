Teams looking to get back on track clash when the Army Black Knights battle the Temple Owls in an American Conference matchup on Friday night. Army is coming off a 28-24 loss to South Florida on Sept. 12, while Temple dropped a 49-48 decision at Toledo on Saturday. The Black Knights (1-1, 0-1 American), who finished tied for sixth at 4-4 in the American and 7-6 overall in 2025, are 4-2 on the road since last September. The Owls (1-2, 0-0 American), who finished tied for ninth at 3-5 in the conference and 5-7 overall, are 1-1 on their home field in 2026. Claim the latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $50 bonus after $10 in trades:

Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. ET at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. The Black Knights are 3-point favorites in the latest Army vs. Temple odds. The over/under for total points is 48.5. Army is the -158 favorite on the money line. Before making any Army vs. Temple picks, check out the Army vs. Temple predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. It is off to a profitable 22-19 start on all top-rated college football picks at betting sites so far this season, and it has been upgraded for the 2026 season to better factor in the transfer portal. Anybody following its picks on college football betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Army vs. Temple. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the FBS college football odds and trends for Temple vs. Army:

Army vs. Temple spread Army -3 Army vs. Temple over/under 48.5 points Army vs. Temple money line Army -158, Temple +132 Army vs. Temple picks See picks at SportsLine Army vs. Temple streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Army vs. Temple predictions

After simulating Army vs. Temple 10,000 times, the SportsLine model is going Under (48.5 points) at betting apps. The Under cleared in the last meeting between the schools, a 14-13 Army win, and in three of the last five. Temple has scored 14 or fewer points in four of its past seven games.

Army is led by senior quarterback Cale Hellums. In two games, he has thrown for 150 yards and two touchdowns, while rushing 25 times for 142 yards and two scores. Wide receiver Zach Mundell leads the Black Knights in rushing with 150 yards on seven carries with two touchdowns, while catching three passes for 47 yards and one touchdown.

Temple senior Ajani Sheppard and junior Jaxon Smolik are the co-starters at quarterback for the Owls. Sheppard has thrown for three touchdowns, while Smolik has one touchdown pass. Sophomore Keveun Mason is Temple's leading rusher, carrying 49 times for 283 yards and two touchdowns. See the model's spread and money-line picks at SportsLine.

How to make Army vs. Temple picks

In addition to going Under on the total, the model also says one side of the spread has all the value. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Temple vs. Army, and which side of the spread has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that's on a 22-19 run on top-rated CFB money-line picks, and find out.