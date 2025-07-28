One of the biggest signings of the FIFA summer transfer window came to fruition Sunday as Arsenal signed Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres on a reported $75.5 million transfer with an additional $10 million in add-ons. CBS Sports' Chuck Booth gives the move an "A" grade, saying "this is a move that can get Arsenal over the top" in the 2025-26 season. Arsenal have finished second in the Premier League for three years in a row and manager Mikel Arteta continues to build out his roster in hopes of delivering the club's first EPL title in the post-Arsene Wenger era.

Gyokeres has experience playing in England. He was at Brighton & Hove Albion early in his career, although he didn't appear in any Premier League games for the Seagulls. He then went on loan spells as Swansea City and Coventry City before securing a permanent deal with the Sky Blues, where he scored 40 goals in 97 appearances across all competitions. Gyokeres truly broke out on the club scene over the last two seasons at Sporting CP, where he scored a whopping 97 goals in 102 total appearances. That's the exact type of prolific scoring Arsenal need out of its striker position, which has been muddled since Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's departure from the club.

Here's a look at Arsenal's EPL and Champions League title odds after landing Gyokeres, along with player awards odds for the Swedish striker.

Arsenal 2025-26 futures odds

To win Premier League title: +225

To win Champions League: +750

To finish in the top 4: -500

Victor Gyokeres 2025-26 futures odds

Gyokeres to lead EPL in goals scored: +700

Gyokeres to lead Arsenal in goals scored: -115

Gyokeres to win Player of the Year: +2000

There's good reason for Arsenal fans to be excited by this signing, even if Gyokeres faces a bit of a step up going from Portugal to the Premier League. He's tall and possesses great touch for his height, while also having strong awareness of where his teammates are and what runs to make. While he's not the fastest player on the pitch, he does have good speed and utilizes his size well. There are shades of Robin van Persie here and if Gyokeres comes close to the former Arsenal striker in terms of production, this will be money well spent.

More importantly, this move locks down the striker spot for Arteta. He had to plug several bodies into the spot over the last two seasons thanks to injuries and inconsistency, leading to players like Kai Havertz, Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli having to play out of position. Bukayo Saka, who is the Player of the Year favorite at +700, remains a fixture on the wing. Martin Odegaard has free reign in Arteta's system and hovers from flank to flank. The addition of Gyokeres will benefit the midfielder, who's precise passing can beat even the best back lines. Martinelli, Trossard and newcomer Noni Madueke will all get chances to lock down the left wing spot. All in all, this is a talented attacking bunch missing a true striker.

The Gunners are only behind Liverpool when it comes to EPL title odds and while the Reds did get better in the transfer window by adding Florian Wirtz and Hugo Ekitike, Arsenal did draw with them twice last season. There also could be a hangover effect for Liverpool after winning the title. Manchester City are also in the title mix at +300, but Pep Guardiola's side appear to have hit a wall. Kevin De Bruyne has departed the club and Guardiola himself has talked about eventually leaving. City have the talent to contend but do they have the same fire which helped them capture six titles in the last eight years? Arsenal have made some big-time additions in the last few windows with Odegaard, Declan Rice and Gyokeres to put themselves in position to win the league crown.

Booth posits Gyokeres would have to score 20 goals or more for Arsenal to be in the title mix, as there have only been three instances of the top scorer on the winning team having fewer than 20 goals. Even if there's an adjustment to better competition and strong attacking teammates, 20 goals feels like a cakewalk for someone who notched 97 in 102 appearances with Sporting. As long as Gyokeres and company can stay healthy, Arsenal are in line for a potentially historic season.