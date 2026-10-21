The league phase of the 2026-27 UEFA Champions League continues on Wednesday, with Matchday 3 featuring Arsenal versus Bayern Munich on Paramount+. Arsenal are second in the Premier League and have won their first two matches in the 2026 Champions League. Bayern are atop the German Bundesliga and have a win and a draw across their pair of UCL contests. Arsenal prevailed, 3-1, when these teams last met in November 2025. Stream the match live on Paramount+. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Kickoff is at 3 p.m. ET from Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany. The latest Arsenal vs. Bayern Munich odds list Bayern as the +120 favorites (risk $100 to win $120) on the 90-minute money line, with Arsenal as the +200 underdogs. A draw is priced at +270, and the over/under for total goals is 2.5. Before making any Bayern Munich vs. Arsenal picks or UEFA Champions League predictions, you need to see what proven SportsLine soccer insider Martin Green has to say.

The 2026-27 UEFA Champions League can be streamed on Paramount+.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Last year, Green was profitable in multiple areas on his soccer picks on betting sites, including Euro qualifying (+6.30 units), EFL Cup (+4.47) and FA Cup (+3.07). He also went 21-9 (+1034) over his last 30 World Cup predictions on soccer betting sites and is on an 21-10 roll (68%) over his last 31 Champions League picks. Anyone who follows him could be way up.

Now, Green has broken down Bayern Munich vs. Arsenal from every angle and has locked in his picks and UEFA Champions League predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see Green's picks. Here are the betting lines and trends for Arsenal vs. Bayern Munich:

Bayern Munich vs. Arsenal 90-minute money line Bayern Munich +120, Arsenal +200, Draw +270 Bayern Munich vs. Arsenal over/under 2.5 goals Bayern Munich vs. Arsenal spread Bayern Munich -1.5 (+320) Bayern Munich vs. Arsenal picks See picks at SportsLine Bayern Munich vs. Arsenal streaming Paramount+

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Top Arsenal vs. Bayern Munich predictions

After analyzing Bayern Munich vs. Arsenal, Green is leaning Over 2.5 goals (-188) on the best betting apps. Four of Arsenal's last five matches across all competitions have seen at least three total goals, while recent matchups between these two have often been entertaining, high-scoring affairs. Five of their last six meetings have gone over not just 2.5 goals but 3.5 goals as well. Those six matches have averaged 4.5 combined goals.

Bayern is coming off a Saturday domestic match that saw seven goals scored, which ties for their most in any contest all season. All four of their home matches this season have seen at least five total goals, including a 5-0 win over Bodø/Glimt in their first home Champions League match. Given the historical tendencies of their matchups, plus recent trends for both squads, Green sees at least three goals being scored. See which team to pick here.

How to make Bayern Munich vs. Arsenal picks

Green has broken down Arsenal vs. Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League from every possible angle and has locked in a trio of confident best bets, including a plus-money pick. He's sharing his UCL picks and analysis only at SportsLine.

So who wins Bayern Munich vs. Arsenal in the 2026-27 UEFA Champions League, and where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see which wagers in Arsenal vs. Bayern Munich have all the value, all from the proven soccer expert who is tuned into multiple leagues around the world, and find out, and stream the match on Paramount+.