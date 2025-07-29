One of the biggest signings of the FIFA summer transfer window came to fruition Sunday as Arsenal signed Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres on a reported $75.5 million transfer with an additional $10 million in add-ons. CBS Sports' Chuck Booth gives the move an "A" grade, saying "this is a move that can get Arsenal over the top" in the 2025-26 season. Arsenal have finished second in the Premier League for three years in a row and manager Mikel Arteta continues to build out his roster in hopes of delivering the club's first EPL title in the post-Arsene Wenger era.

Arsenal have struggled to lock down the striker position since Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's departure from the club, and Gyokeres represents an opportunity to change that. He has been a goal-scoring machine with Sporting, logging 97 in 102 appearances across all competitions. Although Gyokeres didn't crack the lineup at Brighton & Hove Albion early in his career, he does have experience playing in England thanks to loan spells and Swansea City and Coventry City. He ultimately did secure a contract with Coventry City and scored 40 goals in 97 matches across all competitions. He's not a sure thing but he's in tremendous form and should fit into Arsenal's starting XI nicely.

Here's a look at Arsenal's EPL and Champions League title odds after landing Gyokeres, along with player awards odds for the Swedish striker.

Arsenal 2025-26 futures odds

To win Premier League title: +225

To win Champions League: +750

To finish in the top 4: -500

Victor Gyokeres 2025-26 futures odds

Gyokeres to lead EPL in goals scored: +700

Gyokeres to lead Arsenal in goals scored: -115

Gyokeres to win Player of the Year: +2000

There's good reason for Arsenal fans to be excited by this signing, even if Gyokeres faces a bit of a step up going from Portugal to the Premier League. He's tall and possesses great touch for his height, while also having strong awareness of where his teammates are and what runs to make. While he's not the fastest player on the pitch, he does have good speed and utilizes his size well. There are shades of Robin van Persie here and if Gyokeres comes close to the former Arsenal striker in terms of production, this will be money well spent.

More importantly, Arteta is hoping this solidifies the lineup around a prominent striker. Injuries and inconsistent play led to many players being out of position trying to fulfill the role of a striker, with Kai Havertz, Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli all getting chances to lock down the spot. The lack of a goal-scoring threat led to additional pressure on Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard. With Gyokeres now in the lineup, Arteta's vision can hopefully take shape across the lineup. Saka, who is the Player of the Year favorite at +700, will be on the right wing. Odegaard will hover from flank to flank as he usually does, and he now has a threat in the box to find with his pinpoint passing. Martinelli, Trossard and Noni Madueke will get a chance to solidify the left wing spot. Even though Gyokeres will be facing tougher defenses in England than he did in Portugal, he's also going to be playing with the most talented supporting cast he's ever had.

The Gunners are only behind Liverpool when it comes to EPL title odds and while the Reds did get better in the transfer window by adding Florian Wirtz and Hugo Ekitike, Arsenal did draw with them twice last season. There also could be a hangover effect for Liverpool after winning the title. Manchester City are also in the title mix at +300, but Pep Guardiola's side appear to have hit a wall. Kevin De Bruyne has departed the club and Guardiola himself has talked about eventually leaving. City have the talent to contend but do they have the same fire which helped them capture six titles in the last eight years? Arsenal have made some big-time additions in the last few windows with Odegaard, Declan Rice and Gyokeres to put themselves in position to win the league crown.

Booth posits Gyokeres would have to score 20 goals or more for Arsenal to be in the title mix, as there have only been three instances of the top scorer on the winning team having fewer than 20 goals. Even if there's an adjustment to better competition and strong attacking teammates, 20 goals feels like a cakewalk for someone who notched 97 in 102 appearances with Sporting. As long as Gyokeres and company can stay healthy, Arsenal are in line for a potentially historic season.