Two of the top teams in the English Premier League square off to kick off the month of March on Sunday when Chelsea visits Arsenal. The Gunners sit atop the EPL table with 61 points, and Chelsea is a top contender as well at 45 points. Both teams have won three of their last five EPL matches while drawing the other two.

Kickoff is set for 11:30 a.m. ET on Monday, Feb. 23. Arsenal is a -165 favorite at home (wager $165 to win $100) in the latest Arsenal vs. Chelsea odds on DraftKings Sportsbook. Chelsea is a +450 underdog (wager $100 to win $450), and a draw is priced at +320.The total is 2.5 (Over -140, Under +115).

Eimer finished 2023 as SportsLine's No. 1 soccer expert, posting a 248-234-12 record (+25.93 units) on SportsLine article picks. Eimer has been red-hot in 2025, posting a profit in multiple leagues, including the Premier League, Champions League, La Liga and more. Anyone following his soccer betting picks could have seen huge returns at sportsbooks and on betting apps.

Here are Eimer's best bets and analysis for Arsenal vs. Chelsea on Sunday.

Arsenal vs. Chelsea best bets

Both teams to score (-125): 1u, BetMGM

Arsenal to score in both halves (+140): 1u, BetMGM

Chelsea's bizarre struggles

Chelsea's season has been one heck of a roller coaster so far. Through all the ups and downs, through the new managers, injuries, financial woes and more, they've still managed to find themselves in the top five of the Premier League. They are unbeaten in their last 10 matches across all competitions, and have been one of the more consistent sides for goals.

There's two weird things about them, though.

First, they can't keep a lead to save their lives. They've dropped 19 points this season already from winning positions, and have allowed clubs like Leeds and Burnley to come back and take points off them. They also have the most red cards in the league, including one when they played Arsenal back in November. While they're in form, I worry about them playing against the Gunners needing points.

The fourth meeting of the season

Every club in the Premier League will play each other at least twice per season. Arsenal and Chelsea, however, have already met three times before this fixture. They met in the reverse fixture at Chelsea, which ended 1-1, and they played in the EFL Cup Semi-Final, where Arsenal won 3-2 and 1-0. When you have to play the same opponent over and over in a season, it gives us more data to look through and provide better examples.

One thing we have consistently seen is that Arsenal knows how to frustrate this Chelsea side. Chelsea are struggling defensively and are struggling to keep leads. I think they'll press hard against Arsenal knowing they'll concede, so we should see another high-scoring win for the hosts.