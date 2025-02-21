A massive rematch takes place inside the ring this weekend, as Artur Beterbiev takes on Dmitry Bivol at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, at 11 a.m. ET this Saturday. The undefeated Beterbiev (21-0, 20 KOs) will be defending his undisputed light heavyweight championship for the first time. He claimed the WBA belt after defeating Bivol by majority decision back in October to go along with his WBC, WBO and IBF titles. The inaugural fight between Beterbiev and Bivol also served as Bivol's first career loss (23-1, 12 KOs).

The 40-year-old Beterbiev's first 20 fights all ended with him delivering a KO/TKO. His last showdown against Bivol, however, was also the first time he didn't land a finishing strike. That bout, which also occurred in Saudi Arabia, went all 12 rounds before the judges ruled Beterbiev as the winner.

Beterbiev became the 12th undisputed champion in the four-belt era, and the first in the light heavyweight class. Of the first 11 undisputed champions, only six were able to successfully defend their title.

Artur Beterbiev vs. Dmitry Bivol odds

Money lines: Beterbiev -134, Bivol +106

Beterbiev -134, Bivol +106 Total rounds: 10.5



Beterbiev is the -134 money-line favorite (risk $134 to profit $100) at FanDuel Sportsbook, while Bivol is priced at +106 (risk $100 to profit $106) to pull off the upset. The total rounds in the fight have been set at 10.5, with the Over (if the fight lasts 1:31 into the 10th round or longer) at -280 and the Under (if the fight ends 1:29 into the 10th round or shorter) at +205.

Interestingly, for the method of victory market, Bivol by points or decision has the lowest odds at +135. Beterbiev by KO/TKO is next at +180, followed by Beterbiev by points or decision at +290. Draw has the longest odds here at +1500.

