There were many rookies who shined in their first preseason action, but Ashton Jeanty was not one of them. The No. 6 overall pick of the 2025 NFL Draft finished with -1 rushing yards on three carries when the Las Vegas Raiders faced the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday, Aug. 7.

Are the top sportsbooks drastically changing Jeanty's odds after a lackluster performance?

The short answer is no; after all, sportsbooks don't make sudden changes from a small sample size.

Jeanty is still the consensus Offensive Rookie of the Year favorite at the top sportsbooks. At Caesars Sportsbook, Jeanty is leading the pack at +290. But No. 1 overall pick Cameron Ward is nipping at the rookie running back's heels, as the Titans quarterback is priced at +300. Click here to bet on those odds:

While sportsbooks haven't adjusted Jeanty's odds yet, many sports bettors have shied away from backing Jeanty since his debut. According to ESPN BET, Jeanty has received only the ninth-most Offensive Rookie of the Year bets (3.5%) since Thursday. In the OROY market overall, ESPN BET reported that Jeanty is still first in tickets (10.5%).

In fact, a different rookie tailback has captured bettors' attention at ESPN BET: TreVeyon Henderson. The Patriots speedster took his first NFL touch to the end zone after returning the opening kickoff 100 yards. Henderson also had 18 yards on his only carry and caught three balls for 12 yards on Friday.

In that same timeframe from last Thursday on, Henderson has snagged 22.9% of the OROY tickets — or nearly seven times the amount of Jeanty over that span. Henderson currently sits at +1600 for OROY.

Obviously, the Raiders will need more from Jeanty during the regular season, and the former Boise State star will need better results to contend for the award. But for now, there doesn't seem to be any reason to raise the alarm just yet.