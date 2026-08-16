Astros vs. Mariners prediction, odds, time: 2026 MLB picks for 'Sunday Night Baseball' by proven model

A divisional battle in the AL West will take place on 'Sunday Night Baseball' as the Seattle Mariners visit the Houston Astros. Seattle (58-66) took Saturday's contest, 10-5, as its 15 hits were the second-most of the year and came after Houston (63-61) won Friday's series opener. Bryan Woo (8-8, 4.15 ERA) will toe the rubber for the Mariners, while Hunter Brown (3-2, 3.68 ERA) will get the ball for the Astros. Visit our DraftKings promo code review to see their latest offers and get started. Claim the latest DraftKings new user offer here, and get $150 in bonus bets instantly with a $5+ wager:

First pitch is at 7:20 p.m. ET from Daikin Park in Houston. The Mariners have won 8 of 10 matchups this season. The latest Mariners vs. Astros odds list Houston as the -121 favorite (risk $121 to win $100), with the over/under at 8. Before making any Astros vs. Mariners picks or MLB predictions, be sure to see the 'Sunday Night Baseball' predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, and entered Week 21 of the MLB season on a sizzling 45-30 run on all top-rated MLB picks. It also excelled at making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anybody following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

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Now, the model has set its sights on Astros vs. Mariners and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Mariners vs. Astros:

Astros vs. Mariners money line Astros -121, Mariners +110 Astros vs. Mariners over/under 8 runs Astros vs. Mariners run line Mariners +1.5 (-205) Astros vs. Mariners picks See picks at SportsLine Astros vs. Mariners streaming Fubo (try for free)

Top Mariners vs. Astros predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Mariners vs. Astros, the model is going Over 8 total runs in over/under sports betting. The total being eclipsed has been the norm all year long when these two share the diamond. Across their 10 meetings, the Over has hit seven times, including in each of the first two games of this series and three straight matchups overall. As a whole in 2026, Houston has hit the Over at the third-highest rate in the AL, while Seattle's hit the Over at the fifth-highest rate.

Eight of the Astros' last nine games versus fellow AL teams have surpassed the total, while the Over sports an 8-4 record for the Mariners when they are road underdogs. Also, both pitchers' situational splits favor the Over hitting as Woo has a 6.22 road era, compared to 1.96 at home, while Brown has a 4.17 home ERA, compared to 3.00 on the road. The model is projecting 8.6 combined runs as the Over hits 57.7% of the time. Get the Astros vs. Mariners money-line pick at SportsLine.

How to make Astros vs. Mariners picks

After simulating every pitch of Mariners vs. Astros 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can get that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Astros vs. Mariners, and which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.