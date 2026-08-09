Astros vs. Padres prediction, odds, time: 2026 MLB picks for 'Sunday Night Baseball' by proven model

Teams in the MLB playoff hunt meet on 'Sunday Night Baseball' when the San Diego Padres host the Houston Astros. The Astros (60-58) lead the AL West by half a game, while the Padres (61-57) are one game out of the final wild-card spot in the NL. Cristian Javier (1-2, 6.59 ERA) is on the hill for Houston, while Randy Vasquez (7-6, 4.19 ERA) will get the start for San Diego. These teams have split the first two games of this series, setting up a primetime rubber match.

First pitch is at 7:20 p.m. ET from Petco Park in San Diego. The latest Padres vs. Astros odds list San Diego as the -119 favorite (risk $119 to win $100), with Houston at +107. The over/under is 9. Before making Astros vs. Padres picks or MLB predictions, be sure to see the 'Sunday Night Baseball' predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Visit our DraftKings promo code review to see their latest offers and get started.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, and entered Week 19 of the MLB season on a sizzling 39-23 run on all top-rated MLB picks. It also excelled at making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anybody following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Astros vs. Padres and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Padres vs. Astros:

Astros vs. Padres money line Padres -120, Astros +108 Astros vs. Padres over/under 9 runs Astros vs. Padres run line Padres -1.5 (+157) Astros vs. Padres picks See picks at SportsLine Astros vs. Padres streaming Fubo (try for free)

Top Astros vs. Padres predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Padres vs. Astros, the model is going Over 9 total runs in over/under sports betting. Game 2 of this series went went Under, but Game 1 produced nine runs and an Over. Three of Houston's past four games have cleared the total, while five of the last seven have done the same for San Diego.

Javier has largely struggled for Houston this year with the 6.59 ERA and a WHIP of 1.68. Vasquez has been worse at Petco Park compared to on the road this year with a 4.91 ERA and 10 home runs given up over eight starts at home. The model is projecting that the Over hits 51% of the time. Get the Astros vs. Padres money-line pick at SportsLine.

New to sports trading? Visit our Kalshi promo code review to see their latest offers and get started.

How to make Astros vs. Padres picks

After simulating every pitch of Padres vs. Astros 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can get that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Astros vs. Padres, and which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.