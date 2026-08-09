Astros vs. Padres same-game parlay: Jose Altuve is one key to expert's best bets for Sunday Night Baseball

In what feels like a forgotten series out West, the Astros and Padres face off for the final game of a three game inter-league set on Sunday Night Baseball on Aug. 9. The teams split the first two games, with the Padres winning 3-2 on Saturday after the Astros took the opener 6-3 on Friday. Houston entered Sunday leading the AL West by just half a game after Saturday night's loss, and the Padres are now one game out of the last wild card spot. Cristian Javier is expected to take the mound for Houston, while Randy Vasquez should get the start for the Padres.

First pitch at Petco Park for Sunday Night Baseball is set for 8:20 p.m. ET. The latest MLB odds from DraftKings Sportsbook list San Diego as a -116 favorite, with the Astros +108 underdogs and the Over/Under for total runs scored set at 8.5. The SportsLine Projection Model doesn't have any highly-rated plays, though the Diamondbacks are covering the 1.5-run spread in 70% of its simulations and the Astros win 48% of the time as road underdogs.

Fans who are interested in MLB betting and are looking to make parlay bets on the top sports betting apps can check out our model and expert picks. And before you make any wagers on the Sunday Night Baseball Astros vs. Padres matchup, you have to see which plays SportsLine MLB expert Angelo Magliocca has in his same-game parlay.

Magliocca, also known as "Amags," is a hugely profitable MLB capper who uses his deep knowledge of baseball to find value on player props, sides and totals. He is coming off another strong season at SportsLine. Over the 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2025 MLB seasons, Amags is up 133.4 units on straight bets and parlays while winning an additional 25.3 units on ladder plays.

Use the latest DraftKings promo code to bet on Astros vs. Padres and get $150 in bonus bets:

Here's Magliocca's picks for Astros vs. Padres on Sunday Night Baseball.

Astros vs. Padres same-game parlay

SGP price: -130, BetMGM

Javier has put together back-to-back solid outings, going five shutout innings to end July and kicking off August with a quality start against Toronto. This will be a stiffer test than last time out, but Javier gets the benefit of being in a solid pitcher's park with a strong offense behind him.

Vasquez was great his last time out against Arizona, going six shutout innings and allowing two hits. He isn't going to blow anyone away, but he can get outs. While he's struggled at times, it's been primarily against lefties and this is an Astros order that lacks left-handed punch other than Yordan Alvarez.

Manny Machado 1+ Hits, Runs, RBI

Machado has 19 home runs against righties thus far, and Javier has allowed five homers through just 15 innings against right-handed batters, with 18 hits and 11 walks in that time. He's been better since coming back to the big leagues, there is no doubt, but he's still susceptible to damage from righties. Machado walks at an 11% rate and Javier hasn't had walk issues of late but has in the past, and that's why I'm going with the hits, runs and RBI as opposed to the total bases.

Place your wagers on Padres vs. Astros and more MLB using the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and get up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

Jose Altuve 1+ Hits, Runs, RBI

The Padres probably stick with Vasquez as long as he's going well, and they do have a solid bullpen to back him up, so I don't want to bet on a ton of runs here for the Astros. What I do love about their offense, though, is what Jose Altuve is doing lately. He's reached one hit, run or RBI in seven straight and has been part of the scoring effort in each of those games, many times with multiple hits or a run. I like this even more if he's hitting higher in the order, being on the away team.

If you want, I also like playing these hitters on their straight lines for over 1.5 Hits, Runs, RBI, and if you parlay those two bets you can get +236 odds on DraftKings. In the end, I think the Padres win a close game, with the Under 9 or +1.5 on San Diego also a good bet.